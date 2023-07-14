PW Franklin Co Courthouse 1961.jpeg

This early morning 1961 photo taken at 7:40 a.m. shows the Franklin County Courthouse on St. Clair Street and the building that was adjacent to it at the time. Notice the old cars and the parking meters on the street. (Photo by Paul Weddle, courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

