WHHS Band Booster-Orange Sale Fall 1987 (Bill Jr).jpg

The Western Hills Band Boosters hosted an orange sale in the fall of 1987. Pictured from left is booster president Steve Johnson, fruit sale committee chair David Bannister and Sunny Fresh Citrus sales representative Joey Sloan. Proceeds raised provided additional funds for the band and majorette activities. (Photo by Bill Rodgers Jr., courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

