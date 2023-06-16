Patty Berg- Juniper Hills (Paul Weddle).jpeg

Juniper Hill Golf Course: The crowd watches as professional golfer Patty Berg tees off at Juniper Hill Golf Course. The course opened for play on May 1, 1957. Berg played the course in its early years. She was the first president of the Ladies Professional Golf Association. (Photo by Paul Weddle, courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

