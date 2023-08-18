FHS 74 YB (Concession Stand Cheek and Johnson) BillJr.jpeg

From left, Frankfort High School junior Anne Carter Cheek and freshman Pam Johnson wait on a customer at the concession stand during a football game at Sower Field in fall of 1973. Frankfort's first football game was at home against Paris on Friday. (Photo by Bill Rodgers Jr., courtesy of Rodgers Studio)

