Noted actor Kevin Bacon and brother Michael, the Bacon Brothers, make their third visit to Frankfort to play a sold out concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The fall tour marks 25 years since the brothers formed the Bacon Brothers Band.
The Bacon Brothers Band promises an evening of eclectic, all original material reflecting a variety of musical influences and lyrics often displaying an off-beat sense of humor.
Kevin and Michael, along with four sisters, were raised in a Philadelphia home filled with a love for music. Michael, nine years older than Kevin was a professional musician by the late 60s.
He graduated in music from Lehman College in the Bronx where he now lectures in film scoring. He has done dozens of music scores for film and television. Michael composed the score for "Gloria Steinem: In Her Own Words" for HBO and "The Kennedys," which won him an Emmy Award for Best Original Music Score, Outstanding Achievement in Music.
Kevin Bacon attended the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts, and at age 17 he moved to New York to pursue a career in theatre. From a minor role in "Animal House" to the blockbuster "Footloose," and then "Taking Chance," "Mystic River," "A Few Good Men," "Apollo 13" and dozens more, Kevin Bacon is hugely productive and greatly respected.
Even before Kevin’s own career took off, he had followed Michael to music gigs and loved playing music. In early 1995, the two brothers decided to form a rock group to together express their mutual love of music.
They produced their first studio album "Forosco" in 1997 and have now released eight albums in total. They began touring more than 20 years ago and have toured most years since then.
The current tour included nights at the Sony Theatre on Times Square and will include a concert at the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville just before their visit to Frankfort.
For the Frankfort show, Michael will play guitar and cello. Both Michael and Kevin share lead vocals. Kevin also plays guitar and percussions.
The remaining band members are Paul Guzzone on bass guitar and backing vocals, Joe Mennonna on keyboards and accordion and Tim Quick on lead guitar, mandolin and backing vocals.
The show is sponsored by Natalie Lile Law, to whom we owe special thanks. At press time the show is a sellout. Visit the ticket office at 312 W. Main St. or call 502.352.7469 to inquire about returns.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.