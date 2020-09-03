Sydney Bales and Victor Hogan

Sydney Bales and Victor Hogan

Frankfort residents Sydney Bales and Victor Hogan announce their upcoming marriage.

Bales, a 1996 Western Hills graduate, has been working at Cornerstone Building Brands for five years. Hogan, a 1996 Franklin County High School grad, has been working at Cornerstone Building Brands for 15 years.

The wedding is planned for Oct. 10 in Frankfort.

Bales is the daughter of the late Patrick and Malinda (Redford) Bales. Hogan is the son of the late Sandra (Woodard) Moriarty and stepson of Gary Moriarty.

