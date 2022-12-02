Ben Sollee first played the Grand Theatre in October 2010. He was completing his “Ditch the Van” cycling tour, which began in San Diego on Aug. 18, 2010. Ride destinations became performance venues from the West Coast to Colorado.
Then, after a train ride to Baltimore, Sollee continued to East Coast venues like Philadelphia and Washington, then back to Kentucky for a day riding with the GABRAKY (Grand Autumn Bicycle Ride Across Kentucky) riders to Frankfort (pulling his cello “Kay”) for a sold-out show at the Grand. The GABRAKY jersey (an annual unique creation by Jeremy Wooldridge) featured Sollee’s cello as part of the artwork.
Sollee returned to the Grand on April 19, 2012, a benefit for Frankfort’s Sunshine Center. Since that performance, Sollee has done tours in Australia and India (to name a few faraway places), while playing Carnegie Hall, Bonnaroo, Preservation Hall and many other venues closer to home.
He has written music scores for theatre, dance and songs for film. His talent and curiosity continue to lead Sollee all over the artistic landscape with a podcast “Hell and Gone” and interactive book “Ruth” with featured acclaimed dancers as well.
Some highlights of Sollee’s music include his brilliant cover of Sam Cooke’s, “A Change is Gonna Come.”
“I am not African American, so rather than focusing on racial justice, my version was directed at hope in ending war,” Sollee said in a recent interview.
His solo performance of “My Old Kentucky Home” at Woodford Reserve’s Barrel House became a Kentucky Derby ad in 2018 with Brown-Forman/Woodford’s Derby sponsorship that year. Sollee’s Carnegie Hall performance was part of a tribute to Paul Simon, one of his musical inspirations.
With Sollee’s immense artistic growth there remains one continuous element — his musical partnership and friendship with Frankfort native, percussionist Jordon Ellis.
Sollee said that he and Jordon met in high school when they were members of the state’s All-Star Jazz Band. Their friendship has continued ever since with Jordon playing drums, cajon and all sorts of percussion, while he also helps with the production of Sollee’s music.
Sollee and Ellis last performed together at the Grand on Nov. 17, 2018. Sollee and Ellis were joined by both Louisville and Frankfort artists for a sold-out performance.
A year after Sollee’s last full show saw COVID undermine all of us and our sense of order. Sollee contracted COVID in 2020, which became the “long haul” variety which carried into 2021. In spite of COVID, Sollee was hired by Robin Wright (“Princess Bride,” “Forest Gump,” “House of Cards”) to create the music score for the film “Land,” which she starred and made her directorial debut.
The Grand Theatre showed “Land” as part of its Summer Classic Film Series in July 2021, with Sollee as a special guest to discuss how he created the film score with a Q&A and selections played by Sollee. Rumor has it that Sollee is working on a new film produced and starred in by Tina Fey.
Sollee’s Dec. 22 show is a partnership with longtime friend and music artist Daniel Martin Moore to present “Happy Hollerdays,” celebrating the Appalachian style with music, dance and storytelling. Sollee and Moore first presented “Happy Hollerdays” in fall 2021. The plan and performer list are still being formulated.
At press time, limited tickets are available. Ticket prices range from $20-$30. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Purchase tickets online at thegrandky.com or contact the Grand ticket office at 352-7469.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
