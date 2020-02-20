GospelConcert.jpg

A Gospel Sing to benefit Gloria Hoffman will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Anderson County Middle School, 1 Mustang Tail, in Lawrenceburg. 

Hoffman, the wife of Eugene Hoffman, is battling cancer. She is having to undergo chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. 

Performing in the concert will be Ron and Linda Adkins, Rick Stafford, Victory Road, Jay Dee Miller and more. 

