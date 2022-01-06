New Harvest Assembly of God will be distributing free bags of non-perishable groceries, as long as supplies last, and prayer via drive-thru only from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 16. 

For more information, please call 502-607-0306.

The church is located at 3864 U.S. 127 South.

