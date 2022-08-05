Wild Birds Unlimited, Frankfort Audubon Society and Passport Radio are hosting a bird walk 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Capitol View Park.

Participants will be keeping an eye and ear out for American kestrel, red-eyed vireo, woodpeckers and migrants. Bring your binoculars and bug spray, and wear sturdy walking shoes.

