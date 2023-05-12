051323_BirdWalk_submitted.png

A bird walk will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at West Sixth Farm. The farm is located at 4495 Shadrick Ferry Road. (Photo submitted)

The Frankfort Audubon Society is teaming with Passport Radio and Wild Birds Unlimited of Frankfort to host a bird walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at West Sixth Farm. The farm is located at 4495 Shadrick Ferry Road.

The walk will cross a 6-inch deep stream, so bring shoes you do not mind getting wet. We will walk through the woods and the fields with the hope of seeing Eastern bluebirds, red-headed woodpeckers, prairie and migrant warblers and vireos. Bring binoculars if you have them. There will be some loaner pairs. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription