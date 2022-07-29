imagesmsl20191024PIA23378-16.jpg

NASA’s Curiosity rover poses for a selfie in 2019. (Image by NASA, JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

On Aug. 6, 2012, millions of people around the world watched in hopeful anticipation as NASA’s Curiosity mission began its entry into the Martian atmosphere.

The entry, descent and landing phase of the mission (EDL) involved a complicated series of events, including atmospheric braking, a supersonic parachute and the skycrane maneuver. Many of you may recall the skycrane maneuver, the lowering of the rover on a set of cables from the rocket-powered descent stage.

