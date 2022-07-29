On Aug. 6, 2012, millions of people around the world watched in hopeful anticipation as NASA’s Curiosity mission began its entry into the Martian atmosphere.
The entry, descent and landing phase of the mission (EDL) involved a complicated series of events, including atmospheric braking, a supersonic parachute and the skycrane maneuver. Many of you may recall the skycrane maneuver, the lowering of the rover on a set of cables from the rocket-powered descent stage.
Because of the distance from Earth to Mars, the spacecraft had to execute each event autonomously, leaving the EDL team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory waiting and hoping helplessly along with millions of others. EDL was dubbed the “seven minutes of terror” as the spacecraft had to slow from 13,000 mph to zero mph in the seven minutes after it first hit the Martian atmosphere.
The world waited for a series of transmissions that would signal the safe landing of the Curiosity rover. The call of “touchdown confirmed” marked the beginning of the rover’s mission on Mars.
Over the last decade, the rover has employed its 17 cameras and numerous science instruments to establish several key facts about Mars.
Analysis of an ancient streambed showed that Mars had liquid water on its surface for millions of years. Curiosity also found evidence that this water existed with a salt and acidity balance, which you or I could drink — another indication of potential habitability.
Early in its mission, Curiosity discovered that ancient Mars had the right chemistry to support microbial life. A sample of rock showed chemical abundances in amounts conducive to metabolic processes necessary for life. Additional rock samples showed the presence of organic molecules, the building blocks of life on Earth.
Curiosity’s primary mission is to determine whether Mars was ever able to support microbial life. The answer, it turns out, is yes it was. That statement alone is pretty mind blowing. Not only are there places in the universe other than Earth where life as we know it might exist, but those conditions existed on a planet that is in the same star system as we are.
There is evidence to suggest that worlds like Enceladus and Titan, both moons of Saturn, could also support life. This means that there are literally trillions of places where life like ours could evolve. Are we alone? Curiosity has moved us closer to an answer to that question.
The Morning Sky
Those of you who have been following the planetary spectacle in the morning sky have seen the solar system in motion. The movements of the planets in their orbits around the sun changes their position in the sky. A few short months ago, we saw the visible planets all on display in the eastern morning sky. We now see the planets stretched out from Venus rising in the northeast to yellowish Saturn setting in the southwest in the hours before dawn. Red Mars and bright Jupiter sit between Saturn and Venus.
The Evening Sky
Saturn rises in the east around 9:30 p.m. The thin crescent moon sets just after the sun on Sunday night. The moon’s growing crescent offers excellent binocular and naked eye viewing opportunities over the next week.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
