Mars is all the rage these days. The Curiosity rover continues to explore Gale Crater, Perseverance searches for signs of life, Insight explores the interior of the planet and the Ingenuity helicopter flies through the Martian skies.
Above these robotic explorers is an often-unsung fleet of eight spacecraft. One of these orbiters has now been in operation for more than 20 years.
NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey spacecraft launched toward the red planet on April 7, 2001. The craft was named after the classic Arthur C. Clark novel and film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” a fact which delighted Clark. Odyssey is not only the longest serving spacecraft at Mars, it also holds the record for longest-surviving continuously active spacecraft around a planet other than Earth.
The mission was sent to map the composition and surface features of Mars, but it has accomplished far more than that.
Odyssey’s Gamma Ray Spectrometer (GRS) instrument detects different elements on or just beneath the Martian surface. It also detects the location and abundance of water ice, a crucial component for future human exploration. Long-term study of the movement of ice gives clues to the history of water on Mars. The GRS also serves in NASA’s interplanetary gamma-ray burst detection network, providing valuable insight regarding the location of these mysterious high-energy events.
The THEMIS (THermal EMission Imaging System) instrument on board Odyssey images Mars in the visible and infrared portions of the spectrum. The 20-year history of change over the Martian surface recorded by THEMIS reveals the frequency and size of asteroid impacts, as well as showing natural variation in various planetary features over time.
The THEMIS instrument has helped us understand the composition of Mars and has aided in the identification of landing areas of scientific interest for surface missions to explore.
Odyssey also acts as a key communications relay for the robots on the Martian surface. Data are beamed from the surface to Odyssey and other orbiting craft before being relayed to the dishes of the Deep Space Network on Earth.
The Morning Sky
The moon lines up with four other worlds in an interesting way on Saturday morning. The Moon rises first, followed by dim and distant Pluto. Yellowish Saturn comes up next, then bright Jupiter, and finally Neptune. Pluto and Neptune are invisible to the unaided eye. Each body rises roughly an hour after the one before it, meaning that their apparent separation on the sky is about the same — 15 degrees. A larger gap between Jupiter and Neptune breaks our symmetry a bit, but all five of these bodies can be connected by drawing an imaginary straight line though them.
The Evening Sky
Mercury and Venus are coming into view in the evening sky. Look low in the west just after sunset to spot Mercury just to the left of the Pleiades cluster. Venus sits below Mercury and gets a little farther from the Sun every night. The constellation Leo (the lion) is high in the south after dark. See if you can identify the head of the lion, which looks like a backward question mark.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.