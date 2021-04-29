odyssey20101208_PIA13660_dual_crater.jpg

A dual crater on Mars imaged by the THEMIS instrument on Mars Odyssey. (Image courtesy NASA/JPL/ASU)

Mars is all the rage these days. The Curiosity rover continues to explore Gale Crater, Perseverance searches for signs of life, Insight explores the interior of the planet and the Ingenuity helicopter flies through the Martian skies.

Above these robotic explorers is an often-unsung fleet of eight spacecraft. One of these orbiters has now been in operation for more than 20 years.

NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey spacecraft launched toward the red planet on April 7, 2001. The craft was named after the classic Arthur C. Clark novel and film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” a fact which delighted Clark. Odyssey is not only the longest serving spacecraft at Mars, it also holds the record for longest-surviving continuously active spacecraft around a planet other than Earth.

The mission was sent to map the composition and surface features of Mars, but it has accomplished far more than that.

Odyssey’s Gamma Ray Spectrometer (GRS) instrument detects different elements on or just beneath the Martian surface. It also detects the location and abundance of water ice, a crucial component for future human exploration. Long-term study of the movement of ice gives clues to the history of water on Mars. The GRS also serves in NASA’s interplanetary gamma-ray burst detection network, providing valuable insight regarding the location of these mysterious high-energy events.

The THEMIS (THermal EMission Imaging System) instrument on board Odyssey images Mars in the visible and infrared portions of the spectrum. The 20-year history of change over the Martian surface recorded by THEMIS reveals the frequency and size of asteroid impacts, as well as showing natural variation in various planetary features over time.

The THEMIS instrument has helped us understand the composition of Mars and has aided in the identification of landing areas of scientific interest for surface missions to explore.

Odyssey also acts as a key communications relay for the robots on the Martian surface. Data are beamed from the surface to Odyssey and other orbiting craft before being relayed to the dishes of the Deep Space Network on Earth.

The Morning Sky

The moon lines up with four other worlds in an interesting way on Saturday morning. The Moon rises first, followed by dim and distant Pluto. Yellowish Saturn comes up next, then bright Jupiter, and finally Neptune. Pluto and Neptune are invisible to the unaided eye. Each body rises roughly an hour after the one before it, meaning that their apparent separation on the sky is about the same — 15 degrees. A larger gap between Jupiter and Neptune breaks our symmetry a bit, but all five of these bodies can be connected by drawing an imaginary straight line though them.

The Evening Sky

Mercury and Venus are coming into view in the evening sky. Look low in the west just after sunset to spot Mercury just to the left of the Pleiades cluster. Venus sits below Mercury and gets a little farther from the Sun every night. The constellation Leo (the lion) is high in the south after dark. See if you can identify the head of the lion, which looks like a backward question mark.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

