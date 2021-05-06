A few weeks ago, in an article about aliens, I mentioned the closest star to us. That star, Proxima Centauri, is a red dwarf, the most common type of star.
These stars are much smaller and less massive than the sun — they are also a lot cooler. It’s estimated that red dwarf stars may continue to fuse hydrogen in their cores for as long as 10 trillion years — far longer than the 10-billion-year lifetime of our sun and much longer than the age of the universe. Thus, all the red dwarf stars that ever existed are still in existence.
Because they are so common and live such long lives, some have speculated that red dwarf stars may be good places to look for life.
Like most stars, Proxima Centauri has planets in orbit around it. One of these planets, Proxima Centauri b, is a super-Earth. A super-Earth is a rocky planet that is more massive than the Earth, but less massive than Neptune.
In addition to being somewhat similar in composition to our planet, Proxima Centauri b orbits in the habitable zone around its parent star. The habitable zone is the range of distances from a star where liquid water might exist on the surface of an orbiting planet. This is also sometimes referred to as the “goldilocks zone” — not too hot, not too cold.
Because Proxima Centauri is cooler than the sun, that habitable zone is much closer to the star. Proxima Centauri b orbits 20 times closer to its parent star than the Earth does.
Stellar evolution models and observations show that red dwarf stars emit powerful flares early in their development. Stellar flares are caused by turbulent magnetic fields in stars and are usually accompanied by coronal mass ejections (CME’s).
CME’s are bits of the surfaces of stars that are flung into space at tremendous speeds. On Earth, solar flares and CME’s usually result in beautiful aurora and little else. The flares from red dwarf stars are strong enough to burn off the atmospheres of young planets and render them uninhabitable.
What we did not know is if these stars released such mighty flares later in life. It turns out they do, and that’s bad news for aliens. In 2019, five telescopes observed Proxima Centauri emitting a whopper of a flare. This flare was 14,000 times more powerful in ultraviolet light than those emitted by the sun.
Flares from Proxima Centauri do not appear to be rare events, and it’s believed they occur on a daily basis. Alien life would have a hard time establishing itself around a star that emits lethal bursts of radiation every day.
The Morning Sky
Saturn and Jupiter rise earlier every day. Planet hunting amateur astronomers can have a great treat to start their day if they are willing to get up early enough to observe these two gas giants. Look toward the southeast before sunrise to see the two largest planets in our solar system.
The Evening Sky
Your chances of spotting Mercury are getting better as the innermost planet appears a little higher every day. Look low in the west just after sunset to see this speedy world. Mars, in Gemini, is visible in the western sky after dark, but is only as bright as the star Castor — one of the twins of Gemini.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
