The Trapezium cluster at the heart of M42 as seen by ESO’s 1.5 m Danish telescope in Chile. (Image by ESO/IDA/Danish 1.5 m/R.Gendler, J.-E. Ovaldsen, and A. Hornstrup)

Our binocular target this week, the Orion Nebula, is perhaps the easiest deep sky object to find. The constellation Orion, in which the Orion Nebula resides, is one of the most easily recognizable constellations in the night sky. The three stars that make up the belt of Orion form a straight line. Below Orion’s belt hangs his sword (or dagger) in what appears to be another straight line of three stars. Sharp eyes and dark skies call this assumption into question, while binoculars shatter the idea.

The middle “star” in the sword of Orion is actually the Orion nebula, also known as M42, a place where new stars are being born. It is the closest massive star forming region to Earth.

The Orion nebula is a fantastic sight in binoculars, and an absolute marvel through a telescope. It lies only about 1,400 light years away, so it appears very bright. It’s also huge by any measure. The nebula is about 24 light years across and would appear about four times as large as the full moon in our sky if it were bright enough to be seen in total.

There are several terms we can use to describe M42. It is, above all, a stellar nursery. As many as 1,000 newly formed stars are taking shape within the nebula. Imaging of the region has revealed protoplanetary discs in various stages of formation around many of these new stars. A protoplanetary disc is the name we give to young solar systems whose planets have not yet fully formed and settled into stable orbits.

The Orion nebula glows so brightly because of the intense radiation from the massive stars in a region within the nebula known as the Trapezium. These hot stars produce prodigious amounts of ultraviolet radiation, which is absorbed and re-emitted by the hydrogen gas in the nebula, making M42 an emission nebula. This is similar to the way fluorescent lights work.

These massive stars are forming a bubble around themselves as their light pressure pushes gas and dust outward. The stars in the trapezium will explode as supernovae in the next few million years, further pushing the material in the nebula apart. Gravitational interactions, stellar wind, and outburst common in newly forming stars create intricate and fascinating patterns in the nebula.

The Morning Sky

There’s a planet party this week low in the pre-dawn east. Venus, the highest and brightest of the morning planets, is easily visible in morning twilight, making for even more beautiful sunrises. To the lower right of Venus is Mars, much dimmer and rusty red. The moon will join this pair starting on Saturday morning. The very thin crescent moon, Mercury and Saturn will all rise in the east together on Monday morning. The trio will be tough to spot very low on the horizon as day breaks.

The Evening Sky

Orion is to constellations what robins are to birdwatching — it’s the one constellation everyone knows. Look for the straight line formed by the three bright stars of Orion’s belt high in the south as night falls. Binoculars show some nebulosity in M42 even in light-polluted conditions.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on March 12 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and moon presentation. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

