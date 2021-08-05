The International Space Station (ISS) is a busy place.
On July 29, the Russian Federal Space Agency’s Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module arrived at the orbiting space station eight days after lifting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The Nauka module unexpectedly began to fire its thrusters about three hours after docking to the ISS. The ISS lost attitude control during this event and began to rotate while ground controllers attempted to shut the thrusters down.
The rotation never exceeded .5 degrees per minute and control was eventually regained. The seven-member crew and station were not in any real danger and the crew never even felt the rotation.
The station was quickly returned to its proper orientation after rotating a total of 45 degrees from its normal alignment.
The Nauka module will serve as a science facility, docking port and airlock for spacewalks. Nauka also carried with it the European Robotic Arm, which will operate on the Russian segment of the ISS.
The thruster issue caused a delay in another mission. The Boeing Starliner Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), originally planned to launch on July 30, was rescheduled for Aug. 3. This is the second attempt by Boeing to launch its Starliner capsule to the ISS.
The first attempt, which launched on Dec. 20, 2019, was unsuccessful due to a timing anomaly that caused the craft to enter an orbit that would not allow docking with the ISS. The uncrewed capsule returned to Earth and landed successfully at the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.
The Starliner OFT-2 will deliver more than 550 pounds of supplies to the ISS, including breathable air for the crew. Boeing and its Starliner program are part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which also includes the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. SpaceX has successfully completed three crewed flights, delivering a total of 10 astronauts to the ISS.
A third company, Northrup Grumman, will launch its 15th Cygnus resupply mission to the ISS on Aug. 10. On board this craft will be the University of Kentucky’s Kentucky Re-Entry Probe Experiment (KREPE), an experiment that consists of three capsules that will re-enter the atmosphere at the conclusion of the Cygnus mission.
The mission will collect thermal data during reentry and use these data to validate and enhance numerical models that inform the design of thermal protection systems for spacecraft.
The Morning Sky
The moon is a thin, waning (getting smaller) crescent that appears just 5% illuminated from our perspective on Friday morning. The twins of Gemini, Castor and Pollux, lie just to the left of this lunar sliver. Can you spot all three objects in the east just before sunrise?
The Evening Sky
The moon returns to the night sky on Monday night and presents us with another observing challenge. Try to find the tiny crescent low in the west as the sun sets. Mars is low on the western horizon at dusk with brilliant Venus to its upper left. Saturn and Jupiter rise in the east as darkness falls and are visible all night long.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on Aug. 14 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and black hole presentation. Please see the JSP website for details.
Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
