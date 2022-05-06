pia25219-1-1041.jpg

This photo of Perseverance’s smashed backshell and parachute was taken by the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars from an altitude of about 26 feet. The shadow of Ingenuity is visible in the lower left. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Often in astronomy, what you see through the eyepiece of the telescope is visually underwhelming. Many of us search for “faint fuzzies,” tiny patches of light that you can only see with big telescopes in the right conditions.

We spend thousands of dollars on ever larger telescopes so we can spot these objects that may, at best, look like a wisp of clouds. So why do we get excited when we find one of these objects?

It's all a matter of perspective. We know that the faint patches we observe on the sky are vast galaxies lying millions of light years away and containing billions to trillions of stars. We know we are looking into the distant past and seeing something with our own eyes that few humans have ever seen. Even the more visually beautiful night sky objects are made more interesting and impressive by what we know about them.

New photos from Mars, including the one associated with this article, are of a parachute and some wreckage. Maybe not that interesting visually, until you shift your perspective. The picture was snapped high above the fields of Mars on April 19 by the Ingenuity helicopter.

Ingenuity travelled to Mars strapped to the belly of the Perseverance rover. The journey from Earth to Mars lasted seven months and covered 300 million miles. When the spacecraft reached the thin Martian atmosphere, it was traveling at about 12,500 mph. In order to land safely, an intricate landing sequence managed entirely by the on-board computer had to be executed perfectly.

This phase of the mission, known as entry descent and landing (EDL), included the deployment of the strongest parachute ever made. The parachute slowed the craft from about 940 mph to 200 mph in less than two minutes. The parachute and backshell were jettisoned at an altitude of about 1.3 miles. They crashed into the Martian surface traveling at around 80 mph.

Analysis of the images will provide insight into the performance of the parachute and other components during EDL. This information will be used to engineer safer and more effective landing components for future missions to the red planet, including an eventual human landing.

Hidden within the orange and white pattern of the parachute on Mars is a secret message — the slogan of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory: Dare Mighty Things. These photographs from Mars seem mighty to me.

The Morning Sky

Four bright planets are visible in the eastern morning sky. Saturn rises first at around 3:30 a.m., followed by Mars at about 4:15. Jupiter will continue to rise higher every morning as Venus drifts slowly toward the north while continuing to rise at about the same time every day.

The Evening Sky

Mercury is visible low in the west just after sunset. The speedy inner world is traveling around the sun at 29 miles per second. The moon’s waxing (getting bigger) crescent will climb the western sky night after night. Virgo rising in the east after dark signifies the return of galaxy season. The area of the sky around this constellation is full of faint fuzzies including a cluster of distant galaxies.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

