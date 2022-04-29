The National Academies of Science recently released their Planetary Sciences and Astrobiology Decadal survey. The report, released every 10 years, is an outline of mission and funding priorities for the next decade of planetary exploration.
While not a binding document, past decadal surveys have guided NASA’s planetary science division in mission selection and planning. Among a list of priorities for the next decade, the report strongly recommended a new flagship mission to Uranus consisting of an orbiter and an atmospheric probe.
Flagship missions are the most costly for NASA to build and fly. We have only visited the ice giants of our solar system, Uranus and Neptune, once. We did a flyby of each with the same spacecraft — Voyager 2.
As we look out across the galaxy and discover alien exoplanets, we find that the most common planets are more like our ice giants in size and composition than any other type of world. Studying Uranus in detail will help us to understand these distant exoplanets while we learn more about our own solar system.
There are at least 27 moons in orbit around Uranus. While each is worthy of study, the five largest of these moons may be ocean worlds, similar to Jupiter’s moons Europa and Ganymede. Conditions on these ocean moons may have the potential to support life. Uranus, like Saturn, also has a ring system.
Uranus was chosen as a destination over Neptune, because it’s a bit easier to get to. Neither world is by any means “easy” to reach. At its closest, Uranus is nearly 20 times farther away from us than the sun. It takes light over two and a half hours to travel that distance — about 1.8 billion miles. The proposed future mission would take about 12 years to reach Uranus.
Flying robots to the outer solar system is incredibly difficult. In order to gain sufficient speed to reach the outer worlds, spacecraft must use Jupiter for a “gravity assist,” a maneuver that steals a little bit of Jupiter’s momentum and slingshots the spacecraft out to a higher orbit around the sun. Planetary alignments will create launch windows in 2031 and 2038 that will allow us to use Jupiter in this way to reach Uranus.
The Morning Sky
It’s really worth getting up early to see the planets on display in the pre-dawn east. Saturn, Mars, Jupiter and Venus are all visible to the naked eye while Neptune requires optical aid to spot. Jupiter and Venus, the brightest of the morning planets, appear very close to each other on Saturday morning. The two planets are swapping positions, with Jupiter rising higher in the morning sky while Venus moves closer to the sun from our perspective.
The Evening Sky
Mercury is making an appearance in the western sky just as the sun sets. The speedy innermost planet will form up with the moon, the Hyades cluster and the Pleiades cluster on Monday night. A pair of binoculars will really bring this scene alive, with all four objects offering different rewards. A telescope shows that Mercury, like the moon, is a crescent from our perspective. Uranus is lost in the glare of the setting sun. Whether it’s the morning or evening, it's a great week for observing!
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
