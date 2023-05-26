PIA12739_modest.jpeg

Mimas, moon of Saturn as seen by the Cassini spacecraft. (Image by NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute)

A new series of observations using two powerful telescopes on Mauna Kea in Hawaii has nearly doubled the number of known moons in orbit around Saturn.

Dan Price.jpg

Dan Price

Two teams using the Subaru telescope and the Canada France Hawaii telescope announced a total of 62 new moons over the past few weeks, bringing Saturn’s solar system leading total to 145. Jupiter, the previous title holder, has 95 known moons.

