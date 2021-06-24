6787211-900x506.jpg

A remote camera took this photo of China’s Zhurong rover next to its landing platform. (Image courtesy CNSA)

The Chinese space program has achieved yet another milestone. The first module of the Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) space station rocketed to space at the end of April, joining the International Space Station (ISS) in low Earth orbit.

The module, called Tianhe (Harmony of the Heavens), provides life support, guidance, navigation, propulsion, and power for the fledgling station. You may remember the launch of this module not because a new space station was in orbit, but because the core stage of the rocket that delivered the station to orbit made an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

Luckily, the spent rocket stage did not come down over a populated area, and most likely disintegrated over the Indian Ocean. A month later, the first cargo mission docked with the Tianhe module on May 29, delivering food and fuel for future Chinese astronauts.

And now, those astronauts have arrived.

Three Chinese astronauts boarded the new space station on June 17 to begin a three month stay. As with the ISS, the main focus of the Tiangong station is scientific research. Two spacewalks are also planned for the stations first crew.

Tiangong has an expected operational life of at least ten years. When construction is complete, it will be about the size of the Mir space station, which was deorbited in 2001, and approximately one-fifth the mass of the ISS.

Meanwhile, 220 million miles away, the latest robot to land on Mars was snapping a selfie. The Chinese Zhurong rover dropped a remote camera on the Martian surface and then backed away to snap a photo. The rover, which landed on Mars on May 14, shares many design elements with NASA’s Mars exploration rovers, Spirit and Opportunity.

The rover is pictured next to its landing platform and, as robots go, it’s adorable. Zhurong will study the climate and weather on Mars and will use its ground- penetrating radar to search for sub-surface ice.

The Morning Sky

The moon will stop by for a visit with almost all of the morning planets this week. On Saturday, the Moon sits just below invisible Pluto before moving on to join Saturn on Sunday. It appears first to the west of Jupiter on Monday and then to Jupiter’s east on Tuesday before pairing with Neptune on Wednesday morning.

The Evening Sky

Now that we’ve gotten past the Summer Solstice, the nights will be getting longer again, allowing stargazers like us to enjoy the night sky without losing too much sleep. Bright Venus and dimming Mars are visible low in the west after sunset. On the opposite side of the sky, the summer triangle asterism rises in the east as night falls. If you can find the three stars that make up the triangle, you can learn the three constellations in which Altair (Aquila), Vega (Lyra) and Deneb (Cygnus) reside. Saturn, now rising just after 11 p.m., is an incredible sight to see through a telescope. The beautiful summer Milky Way is also rising just as the Sun sets.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Red Orchard Park in Shelbyville on July 2 for UFO day. See the Shelby County Public Library website for more details. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription