NASA’s path back to the moon and on to Mars is filled with challenges. In order to establish a permanent and sustainable presence on the moon and Mars, we must make use of all available resources on these alien worlds.
A lunar rover called VIPER, designed to study the availability of water and other resources on the moon, is set to launch in 2023.
A landing site for VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover) was just announced. The site is near the moon’s south pole, on the western edge of a crater named Nobile.
Previous missions have uncovered strong evidence that suggests the presence of water ice in permanently shadowed craters near the poles of the moon. Water is the single most important resource for humans traveling to other worlds.
In addition to drinking water, ice on the moon and elsewhere can provide breathable air and rocket fuel.
Incredibly, this is the first robotic rover that NASA has sent to the moon. It’s also the first-ever resource mapping mission to another world. Knowing where water is located on the Moon will determine the location of future bases and landing sites.
The data that VIPER collects will also help us to determine how much and how easily accessible water is on the lunar surface. Lunar water may come in many forms, some easier to harvest than others.
The water might exist as ice crystals, or it may be chemically bound to other materials at or below the lunar surface. Knowing what form the water takes will determine how we might extract it for human use.
The golf-cart sized rover will also look for other resources, such as hydrogen or carbon dioxide, that astronauts might make use of. In addition to hunting for resources, VIPER will return information regarding potentially hazardous substances in the lunar soil.
The instrument suite on VIPER includes several cameras, three spectrometers, and a sample-gathering drill named TRIDENT (The Regolith and Ice Drill for Exploring New Terrain). Have I mentioned that NASA loves acronyms?
VIPER’s instruments will also help us to explore the sources of lunar water, which will in turn give us insight into the origin of water across the solar system.
While the rover is being designed and built by NASA, the landing and launch vehicles will be provided by commercial partners under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. VIPER will launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and descend to the lunar surface via the Griffin lander from Astrobotic. The solar powered VIPER rover should operate for at least 100 days.
The Morning Sky
The crescent moon hangs above the Beehive Cluster, M44, low in the east this morning. A pair of binoculars shows at least 75 stars in this cluster that lies nearly 600 light years from Earth. The moon offers a good reason to get up early on Saturday and Sunday as its waning crescent presents a beautiful sight very low in the east before dawn on those days.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and Saturn dominate the evening sky, both appearing in the constellation Capricornus well up in the southeast after nightfall. Venus blazes low in the west in the early evening. Keen observers can spot Venus long before the Sun sets — how early can you see it this week?
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.