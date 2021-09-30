565736main_M162350671LE_full.jpeg

The central peak of the Moon’s Tycho crater as seen by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. (Image by NASA Goddard/ASU)

NASA’s path back to the moon and on to Mars is filled with challenges. In order to establish a permanent and sustainable presence on the moon and Mars, we must make use of all available resources on these alien worlds.

A lunar rover called VIPER, designed to study the availability of water and other resources on the moon, is set to launch in 2023.

A landing site for VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover) was just announced. The site is near the moon’s south pole, on the western edge of a crater named Nobile.

Previous missions have uncovered strong evidence that suggests the presence of water ice in permanently shadowed craters near the poles of the moon. Water is the single most important resource for humans traveling to other worlds.

In addition to drinking water, ice on the moon and elsewhere can provide breathable air and rocket fuel.

Incredibly, this is the first robotic rover that NASA has sent to the moon. It’s also the first-ever resource mapping mission to another world. Knowing where water is located on the Moon will determine the location of future bases and landing sites.

The data that VIPER collects will also help us to determine how much and how easily accessible water is on the lunar surface. Lunar water may come in many forms, some easier to harvest than others.

The water might exist as ice crystals, or it may be chemically bound to other materials at or below the lunar surface. Knowing what form the water takes will determine how we might extract it for human use.

The golf-cart sized rover will also look for other resources, such as hydrogen or carbon dioxide, that astronauts might make use of. In addition to hunting for resources, VIPER will return information regarding potentially hazardous substances in the lunar soil.

The instrument suite on VIPER includes several cameras, three spectrometers, and a sample-gathering drill named TRIDENT (The Regolith and Ice Drill for Exploring New Terrain). Have I mentioned that NASA loves acronyms?

VIPER’s instruments will also help us to explore the sources of lunar water, which will in turn give us insight into the origin of water across the solar system.

While the rover is being designed and built by NASA, the landing and launch vehicles will be provided by commercial partners under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. VIPER will launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and descend to the lunar surface via the Griffin lander from Astrobotic. The solar powered VIPER rover should operate for at least 100 days.

The Morning Sky

The crescent moon hangs above the Beehive Cluster, M44, low in the east this morning. A pair of binoculars shows at least 75 stars in this cluster that lies nearly 600 light years from Earth. The moon offers a good reason to get up early on Saturday and Sunday as its waning crescent presents a beautiful sight very low in the east before dawn on those days.

The Evening Sky

Jupiter and Saturn dominate the evening sky, both appearing in the constellation Capricornus well up in the southeast after nightfall. Venus blazes low in the west in the early evening. Keen observers can spot Venus long before the Sun sets — how early can you see it this week?

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription