The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a joint mission of NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency, has reached a milestone in its exploration of space and time. On July 11, the space telescope celebrated the one-year anniversary of its first release of science data.
The telescope, the result of a massive international effort spanning nearly 30 years, launched on Christmas Day 2021. The $10 billion observatory went through a lengthy and harrowing commissioning process on its journey to its operational home at L2, a gravitationally stable point one million miles from Earth.
The deployment and commissioning of the telescope was incredibly complicated. The unfurling and tensioning of the 70-foot-long sunshield assembly alone involved 140 release mechanisms, 70 hinge assemblies, 400 pulleys, 90 cables totaling 1,312 feet and various springs, gears and motors. I lost a lot of sleep during this period.
Altogether, there were over 300 single points of failure that could have ruined the mission. The mission design and execution proved to be flawless, and JWST has exceeded all expectations over the past year.
NASA has released a new JWST image of a star-forming region within the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex to celebrate a successful first year of science operations. The Rho Ophiuchi complex is only about 400 light years away, making it the closest star-forming region to us. This proximity allows JWST to make out fine detail within the giant molecular cloud.
JWST’s image shows about 50 young stars alongside filaments of gas and dust. Many of the stars in the image are of similar mass to the sun. Studying this region allows us to see sun-like stars in various early stages of formation, offering a glimpse of what the sun might have looked like billions of years ago.
Newborn planetary systems can be seen forming around some of these stars.
The largest and most complex space telescope ever built, JWST has produced spectacular images of objects near and far while returning enormous amounts of science data over the last year. Memorable solar system images of Jupiter, Saturn and Uranus have allowed us to see new features and details of these nearby worlds.
JWST has also imaged the most distant objects ever detected, revealing possible issues with our current models of the early universe. Hundreds of scientific papers have already been published using JWST data, with topics ranging from exoplanet atmospheres to the most distant supermassive black holes. Without question, JWST’s one-year anniversary is worth celebrating.
The Morning Sky
Saturn, now rising before midnight, is halfway up the southern morning sky. Dim and yellow, Saturn doesn’t stand out nearly as much as bright Jupiter, which is high in the east before dawn. Look to the lower left of Jupiter to find the Pleiades, a wonderful sight through binoculars.
The Evening Sky
Venus is sinking lower on the western horizon and will be lost from view by the end of the month. It starts the week setting only an hour after the sun and can be seen to the left of tiny Mercury very low in the west on Saturday and Sunday evening. Red Mars is a bit higher up in the west than Venus and Mercury, but it too is sinking lower toward the sun with each passing night.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
