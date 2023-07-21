Rho Ophiuchi (NIRCam Image)

The Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope. (Image by NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pontoppidan [STScI])

 Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a joint mission of NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency, has reached a milestone in its exploration of space and time. On July 11, the space telescope celebrated the one-year anniversary of its first release of science data.

The telescope, the result of a massive international effort spanning nearly 30 years, launched on Christmas Day 2021. The $10 billion observatory went through a lengthy and harrowing commissioning process on its journey to its operational home at L2, a gravitationally stable point one million miles from Earth.

