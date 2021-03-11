Straight to the Milky Way's heart

It’s time for another reader question. Bob G. wrote in to ask, “What is the scientific likelihood of Earth having been visited by aliens?”

In the nearly 30 years since we discovered the first exoplanet, we have come to learn that as many as half of the 4 billion Sun-like stars in our galaxy have rocky planets like the Earth orbiting them. Of those planets, perhaps 15 percent orbit at a distance where liquid water can exist. That’s 250 million chances at life as we know it, just in our galaxy — which is one among billions.

So it would seem that life is likely to exist elsewhere. Of course, this life has to have evolved to be intelligent enough to create spaceships, and it’s taken us 4.5 billion years to reach that point. But, for the sake of argument, let’s assume that intelligent life does exist elsewhere in our galaxy. I’ll make it even easier. Let’s say that intelligent life exists in the nearest star system to us. Would this alien life have reached Earth?

The nearest star to us is Proxima Centauri. It’s a little over four light years away. Four is a small number, but let’s see how far that really is.

A light year is the distance that light travels in one year. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second. One light year is equivalent to almost six trillion miles, 4 light years is about 24 trillion miles. The fastest spacecraft we’ve ever built, the Parker Solar Probe, will reach a top speed of 430,000 miles per hour.

At that speed, it would still take 6,300 years for a spacecraft to reach us from Proxima Centauri. So, if launched today and immediately sped up to 430,000 miles per hour, the spaceship from another star would arrive at Earth in the year 8,391. Even making the possibility as easy as we can, it still seems extremely unlikely.

What about warp drive or hyperspace? Anything’s possible, right? No. Some things are possible, and some things are not. Moving faster than the speed of light is not possible.

I think it is very likely that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe, and we may discover it at some point. I do not believe that we will ever communicate with or be visited by another intelligent civilization. The space between the stars is simply too vast.

The Morning Sky

Saturn rises around 5 a.m. and Jupiter follows a little after 5:30. Both are getting easier to spot low in the east before dawn. The constellation Hercules is directly overhead just before sunrise.

The Evening Sky

We set our clocks ahead an hour on Saturday, meaning we all have to stay up a bit later to see the starry night. Mars can be spotted near the Pleiades, a fantastic binocular object, high in the southwest. The thin waxing crescent Moon sets just an hour after sunset on the 14th and is a challenging target. That beautiful crescent will be easier to see on the 15th before it sets around 10 p.m.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on March 20 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

