It’s time for another reader question. Bob G. wrote in to ask, “What is the scientific likelihood of Earth having been visited by aliens?”
In the nearly 30 years since we discovered the first exoplanet, we have come to learn that as many as half of the 4 billion Sun-like stars in our galaxy have rocky planets like the Earth orbiting them. Of those planets, perhaps 15 percent orbit at a distance where liquid water can exist. That’s 250 million chances at life as we know it, just in our galaxy — which is one among billions.
So it would seem that life is likely to exist elsewhere. Of course, this life has to have evolved to be intelligent enough to create spaceships, and it’s taken us 4.5 billion years to reach that point. But, for the sake of argument, let’s assume that intelligent life does exist elsewhere in our galaxy. I’ll make it even easier. Let’s say that intelligent life exists in the nearest star system to us. Would this alien life have reached Earth?
The nearest star to us is Proxima Centauri. It’s a little over four light years away. Four is a small number, but let’s see how far that really is.
A light year is the distance that light travels in one year. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second. One light year is equivalent to almost six trillion miles, 4 light years is about 24 trillion miles. The fastest spacecraft we’ve ever built, the Parker Solar Probe, will reach a top speed of 430,000 miles per hour.
At that speed, it would still take 6,300 years for a spacecraft to reach us from Proxima Centauri. So, if launched today and immediately sped up to 430,000 miles per hour, the spaceship from another star would arrive at Earth in the year 8,391. Even making the possibility as easy as we can, it still seems extremely unlikely.
What about warp drive or hyperspace? Anything’s possible, right? No. Some things are possible, and some things are not. Moving faster than the speed of light is not possible.
I think it is very likely that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe, and we may discover it at some point. I do not believe that we will ever communicate with or be visited by another intelligent civilization. The space between the stars is simply too vast.
The Morning Sky
Saturn rises around 5 a.m. and Jupiter follows a little after 5:30. Both are getting easier to spot low in the east before dawn. The constellation Hercules is directly overhead just before sunrise.
The Evening Sky
We set our clocks ahead an hour on Saturday, meaning we all have to stay up a bit later to see the starry night. Mars can be spotted near the Pleiades, a fantastic binocular object, high in the southwest. The thin waxing crescent Moon sets just an hour after sunset on the 14th and is a challenging target. That beautiful crescent will be easier to see on the 15th before it sets around 10 p.m.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on March 20 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.