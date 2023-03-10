There’s more to amateur astronomy than learning constellations.
A new set of papers analyzing the aftermath of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission shows just how big an impact amateur astronomers can have.
In late September of last year, the DART spacecraft smashed into an asteroid named Dimorphos in the first ever attempt to change the motion of an extraterrestrial body. Dimorphos is half of a binary asteroid system that includes a much larger asteroid called Didymos. Didymos is about half a mile wide while Dimorphos is about 500 feet across.
The mission aims to determine how effective kinetic impactors are at changing the trajectory of near-Earth objects (NEOs). NEOs are solar system bodies whose orbits are similar to that of the Earth’s.
Some of these NEOs have the potential to strike Earth in the future. Didymos and Dimorphos are NEOs, but they pose no threat to Earth — either before or after the impact of DART.
While the approach and impact were observed by professional telescopes around the world — and in orbit — continuous observation by large professional telescopes is just not possible due to demands on telescope time.
Amateur astronomers, sometimes working independently and sometimes in collaboration with professional scientists, have continued to observe Didymos and Dimorphos, providing continuous data.
A group of these amateurs are listed as co-authors on one of the new papers. 31 observers from around the globe used identical 4.5-inch telescopes to record variations in brightness from the binary asteroid system. These observations were used to estimate the mass and speed of material blown off Dimorphos by DART’s impact.
Another group of amateurs has helped to refine the change in the orbit of the Didymos-Dimorphos system. ACROSS, the Asteroid Collaborative Research via Occultation Systematic Survey (everybody loves acronyms), works with the European Space Agency to observe the binary asteroid system as it passes in front of distant stars from our perspective.
The latest estimates based on these and other data shows that DART’s impact changed the orbit of Dimorphos by 33 minutes, far more than anticipated. The ultimate goal of the DART mission is to protect Earth.
This and future planetary defense missions will continue to rely on the contribution of high-quality data from amateur astronomers just like you. Are you ready to help save the planet? Find over 30 different projects you can join at science.nasa.gov/citizenscience.
The Morning Sky
The moon will shrink and move toward the east as the week goes on, rising later every day. It’s up before midnight on Saturday but rises just two hours before the sun by Friday morning. Saturn, emerging from the sun’s glare, rises in the east a little after 6 a.m.
The Evening Sky
Venus shines like a beacon in the western sky as night falls. Our sister planet is visible to the naked eye while the sun is still up — can you spot it? It’s quite a challenge. Even more challenging is spotting Uranus. This distant world sits right next to Venus this week and is visible in binoculars. Below Venus in the west is mighty Jupiter. Take in the view of Jupiter while you can, it moves closer to the Sun from our perspective every day and will disappear from view in less than a month.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.