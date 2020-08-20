Ceres is the largest body in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It makes up about 25% of the mass of the asteroid belt and is larger in diameter than Texas is wide.
Ceres is massive enough that it has achieved hydrostatic equilibrium — which is a fancy way of saying it’s round. It was classified first as an asteroid, then a planet, then back to an asteroid, and is now considered a dwarf planet.
NASA’s Dawn spacecraft arrived at Ceres in 2015 after spending more than a year studying another member of the asteroid belt, Vesta. Dawn’s mission ended in 2018, but it remains in orbit around Ceres.
One of the most striking discoveries of the Dawn mission was the detection of bright spots, called faculae, on the surface of Ceres. These observations have led to an even more remarkable discovery.
In a series of recently published papers, scientists have shown that Ceres is geologically active and contains subsurface water, perhaps an entire subsurface ocean.
This underground ocean is quite different from the oceans we have on Earth. Liquid water in Ceres is more of a rocky, salt-rich slurry. Salt changes the freezing point of water (which is why we put it on roads in the winter) and, in high enough concentrations, can keep water liquid at extremely low temperatures.
Salt is also the reason for the bright spots. In the case of the two bright spots in Occator crater, the impact that formed the crater also melted a layer of ice covering the subsurface liquid water reservoir. Briny water erupted from beneath the surface of Ceres in a process known as cryovulcanism. As the water evaporated, it left behind salty deposits, which we see as bright faculae.
Ceres is not the only small body in the solar system that has liquid water. In fact, there are three worlds that contain more liquid water than Earth! Titan, the largest moon of Saturn, has the most water — more than 11 times as much as Earth. Europa and Ganymede, both moons of Jupiter, also contain more water than Earth.
Enceladus, moon of Saturn, has the highest percentage of water by mass of any body in the solar system. This fascinating moon also has its own form of cryovulcanism; plumes of liquid water erupt from its surface and have been observed up close by NASA’s Cassini orbiter.
The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky
Mars is growing bigger and brighter with each passing day. Although it rises before midnight, Mars is still best viewed in the early morning hours when it is high in the south east. Venus stands high and bright in the pre-dawn east. The bright orange star Betelgeuse is also visible in the east before sunrise.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and Saturn are impossible to miss in the night sky. Both are well up in the east after sunset. The two gas giants are pretty close together from our perspective but are separated by 500 million miles in reality. Hold your fist at arm’s length in front of these mighty worlds, and you’ll see that you can cover both. Your fist is about 10 degrees wide at arm’s length.
This is true regardless of age or size. Did you see any Perseid meteors? I saw a few bright fireballs. If you haven’t been out yet, don’t worry. The Perseids should still be active, though not at their peak, for another week or so.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
