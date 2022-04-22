The planetary dance in the eastern morning sky can teach us a little bit about how the universe works. Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn seem to form a straight line across the sky. Why is that?
Ancient people also noticed that the sun, moon, and planets follow roughly the same path across the sky. This path is known as the zodiac, and it shows us the plane of our solar system.
The sun and all the planets and other bodies in the solar system formed from a cloud of interstellar gas and dust around 4.5 billion years ago. As the massive cloud collapsed due to gravitational forces, it began to spin and flatten. All the planets formed in this flattened disc, and all of them now orbit in roughly the same plane.
We can see the process that formed our solar system in action today by observing alien planetary systems. We see the flattened discs, called protoplanetary disks, in regions where new stars, and hence new planets, are forming.
Our telescopes have even seen young planets carving out their orbits within the discs of these still forming star systems.
The planets of our solar system change position relative to each other because they are in orbit around the sun. The planets orbit at vastly different distances and speeds.
Of course, the planets are not as close together as they may appear in the morning sky. The closest planet to us is Venus, and close is a relative term. Our sister world is a mere 83 million miles away from us. Of the four planets visible in the early morning east, Saturn is most distant at over 930 million miles away. Nestled in close to Jupiter but invisible to the unaided eye is Neptune. The eighth planet from the Sun, Neptune sits 2.8 billion miles distant.
And while these worlds seem to move slowly against the background stars, each planet is moving incredibly fast. Distant Neptune, the slowest of these worlds, is traveling at 12,000 mph. At that rate, it takes Neptune 165 years to orbit the sun. Our beautiful Earth is hurtling through space at 67,000 mph relative to the sun. Like a passenger in a car traveling at a constant velocity, we feel no force that alerts us to this fact.
As you observe the planets to start your day, consider that the feeble light from Neptune has already put in a full day’s work. It takes light emitted by the sun over four hours to travel the tremendous distance out to Neptune, and then another four hours for the reflected light to make its way to your optically aided eyes on Earth, a journey of nearly 6 billion miles and over eight hours.
The Morning Sky
The Moon joins the planet party in the pre-dawn east this week, forming close pairings with each of the four bright planets starting on Sunday morning. As the moon makes its way through the planets, notice how its crescent shrinks from day to day.
The Evening Sky
Mercury is making an appearance low in the west just after sunset. The innermost planet will create a binocular treat when it moves very close to the Pleiades cluster starting on the 28th. The constellation Leo is high overhead as darkness falls. Look for a backward question mark to find the celestial lion.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.