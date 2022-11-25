Artemis I Prelaunch

The SLS rocket stands ready at Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center as the rising Moon looks on. (Photo by Bill Ingalls | NASA)

 NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA has launched a human-rated spacecraft to the moon for the first time in 50 years, ushering in a new era of lunar exploration.

After more than a decade of development, the Artemis 1 mission to the moon is underway. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the heavy-launch vehicle that will take us back to the Moon and beyond, roared to life on the morning of Nov. 16.

