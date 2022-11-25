NASA has launched a human-rated spacecraft to the moon for the first time in 50 years, ushering in a new era of lunar exploration.
After more than a decade of development, the Artemis 1 mission to the moon is underway. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the heavy-launch vehicle that will take us back to the Moon and beyond, roared to life on the morning of Nov. 16.
The Orion crew module, the spaceship that will one day land astronauts on the moon, has separated from the upper stage of SLS and made its closest approach to the moon on Nov. 21.
Artemis is a mission of international cooperation developed and led by NASA. The mission relies on support and hardware from participants such as the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. ESA has supplied the European Service Module, which provides power and propulsion for the Orion capsule.
During the 25-day Artemis 1 mission, the hardware of the Orion Capsule and European Service Module will be tested in space for the first time. Navigation, guidance, cooling, communication, propulsion, re-entry, landing, and radiation mitigation systems will all be evaluated during the mission.
On board Orion is Commander Moonikin Campos — a mannequin named for NASA engineer Arturo Campos, who helped return the Apollo 13 astronauts safely to Earth in 1970. Moonikin, along with his companion mannequins Helga and Zohar, will serve to monitor the effects of spaceflight on human health. The Artemis 1 mission does not carry any astronauts.
In addition to the Orion capsule, 10 CubeSats launched to the moon on the SLS rocket. CubeSats are tiny satellites about the size of a shoebox. One of these CubeSats, Lunar IceCube, will study the distribution of water across the Moon. Lunar IceCube was designed right here in Kentucky at Morehead State University.
Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions designed to return humans to the moon and establish a sustained presence there. If all goes well, Artemis 2 will launch in 2024. Artemis 2 will carry a crew of astronauts on a lunar flyby and return to Earth. Artemis 3, hopefully launching in 2025, will land humans on the Moon for the first time in over 50 years.
The Morning Sky
Early rising binocular users have a great chance to spot a beehive in the sky. M44, known as the Beehive cluster, is visible to the naked eye from a dark site. Binoculars reveal as many as 75 of the stars in this cluster.
The Evening Sky
This is a great time for observing. The long winter nights allow us all to go out and see the wonders of the night sky without having to stay up late, and the trove of treasures on display is well worth feeling a little cold. The Red Triangle, featuring bright Mars and reddish stars Aldebaran and Betelgeuse, rises in the east around 8 p.m. Mighty Jupiter is well up in the southeastern sky after nightfall. Dim and yellowish Saturn lies to the right of Jupiter. The thin crescent moon is just visible on Saturday night, low in the west after sunset. The Moon moves past Saturn and then Jupiter as the week goes on.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.