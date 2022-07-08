Guiding the Milky Way

Yepun, one of the VLT’s four Unit telescopes, creates laser guide stars to help focus the telescope. The heart of the Milky Way provides a beautiful backdrop. (Image by ESO/A. Ghizzi Panizza)

Thanks to the work of observers and scientists from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and the European Space Agency (ESA), we have a great reason to celebrate Asteroid Day this year.

Asteroid Day falls on June 30 every year to commemorate the Tunguska impact event and to raise awareness of the risk Earth faces from asteroid impacts. In 1908, a large meteor — which is what we call an asteroid once it enters Earth’s atmosphere — exploded at an altitude of three to six miles near the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Siberia, flattening 80 million trees over an area of 830 square miles.

If a similar event happened in a densely populated area, millions could be killed. Recent events like the Chelyabinsk meteor airburst in 2013, which caused extensive damage and injured nearly 1,500 people, remind us that an asteroid impact can occur at any time.

Scientists scan the skies using ground and space-based telescopes, searching for potentially hazardous space rocks. A recently discovered asteroid dubbed 2021 QM1 was initially thought to have a high probability of impacting Earth in 2052. In fact, the risk seemed to increase as we took more observations.

Soon after discovery, the object entered an area of the sky close to the sun. The intense light from the sun overpowered the faint light from the asteroid, making it impossible to detect.

ESA’s Planetary Defence team waited for months before they could resume observations. Further complicating matters, 2021 QM1 was travelling away from Earth and becoming harder to see. By the time the object emerged from the sun’s glare, it was too faint to detect with the telescope that discovered it. The Planetary Defence team needed to secure time on a telescope powerful enough to observe the fading asteroid.

The telescope they employed was ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, the most productive ground-based astronomical telescope in the world. Each of four Unit Telescopes at the VLT can detect objects four billion times fainter than what can be seen with the naked eye. The team worked with ESO’s observing experts to refine the orbit of 2021 QM1, ruling out the possibility of impact for at least 100 years and making the asteroid the faintest ever observed.

The Morning Sky

Mercury is now lost in the glare of the morning sun, but the rest of the naked-eye planets still await you as the day begins. Bright Venus is low in the east-northeast before dawn with Mars next highest up and to the right of Venus. If we continue along an imaginary line drawn from Venus through Mars, we’ll run into Jupiter, dimmer than Venus, but still very bright. Saturn, appearing bright and yellowish in the southern sky, completes the morning planet party.

The Evening Sky

The waxing (getting bigger) gibbous moon will be visible every night. Watch as it moves toward the east from night to night. Binoculars reveal hundreds of craters on the lunar surface. Be careful — the moon is really bright when using optical aid. See if you can find the Big Dipper in the northwest sky after dark. Use an astronomy app to help you.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

