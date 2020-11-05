Last week we talked about the possibility of the asteroid Bennu impacting the Earth between 2175 and 2199. That raised some questions among readers about other potentially dangerous objects.
Asteroids collide with large bodies in the solar system all the time. Asteroids are small, rocky objects that orbit the sun.
Every day, about 100 tons of dust and tiny particles hit Earth’s atmosphere. We see these objects as shooting stars, properly known as meteors. Some of these objects are large enough that they don’t completely burn up in the atmosphere. When an object from space makes it to the surface of the Earth, we call it a meteorite.
On Feb. 15, 2013, a meteor 20 meters in diameter exploded in the air 14 miles above Chelyabinsk, Russia — a city of over a million people. The resulting explosion released the energy equivalent of nearly half a million tons of TNT. The shock wave from the blast blew out windows over a radius of 200 miles and injured 1,600 people. There are many videos of this event online.
On the same day, I observed a near Earth asteroid whizz by the Earth at a distance of only 17,000 miles. This was asteroid 2012DA14, known as Duende, an object about 30 meters in diameter. I have had many exciting moments in astronomy, and this was one of the best. I clearly remember jumping for joy after I had confirmed that I found the object with my 10-inch dobsonian telescope.
Another small asteroid, 2018VP1, had a small chance of entering Earth’s atmosphere on Nov. 2. This object is only about 2 meters in diameter and poses no threat. By the time you read this, the event will have passed.
About every 2,000 years or so, an object with a diameter of around 100 meters hits the Earth. Such an impact occurred on the morning of June 30, 1908, when an asteroid impacted the Earth in Eastern Siberia. Luckily, this area was sparsely populated. The explosion flattened trees over an area of 830 square miles and released energy equivalent to between 3 and 30 megatons of TNT. Had this event occurred in a populated area, the loss of life would have been catastrophic.
Sixty-six million years ago, a comet or asteroid that was over 6-miles in diameter struck the Earth and caused a mass extinction event. Over 75% of all species, including most dinosaurs, went extinct as a result of this impact.
Objects 3-miles or more in diameter strike Earth every 20 million years or so. We’re overdue for an impact of this magnitude.
The dinosaurs went extinct because they didn’t have a space program. We do, so what are we doing to prevent a future impact? We’ll find out in next week’s column!
The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky
Mercury returns to the morning sky, just to the left of the bright star Spica, low in the east before sunrise. You’ll need a clear view to the eastern horizon to spot the innermost planet. Much easier to spot is Venus, still blazing in the eastern pre-dawn sky. The crescent moon sits just above Venus on the morning of the Nov. 12.
The Evening Sky
Standard time has returned, meaning we can observe the night sky an hour earlier. Mars rises in the east just before sunset and is impossible to miss. Saturn and Jupiter, high in the south after nightfall, are inching closer together as they head toward a dramatic conjunction on the winter solstice.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on Nov. 6 or 21st for a telescopic Night Sky Tour. Please see the JSP website for details. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
