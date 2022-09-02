With the Artemis 1 mission just underway, Susanna from Louisville asked, “Why are we going back to the moon?”
It’s a question I get asked quite often, and it’s a good one. We went to the moon 50 years ago, why return now?
The answer, in a word, is Mars. NASA has a goal of landing humans on Mars in the coming decades, and many around the world believe the expansion of humanity beyond Earth to be inevitable. In order to become an interplanetary species, we have a great number of challenges to overcome.
The moon is the ideal place to test and develop strategies to overcome some of these challenges. At an average distance of 240,000 miles, the moon is only days away should an emergency arise. A journey to or from Mars takes months under the best of conditions.
Additionally, real-time communication is still possible at the moon. While the communication delay is noticeable, it’s still less than 2 seconds. A transmission to Mars can take as long as 22 minutes to reach the red planet, far too long a delay to, for example, coach someone through surgery.
The Earth has its own internally generated magnetic field. This is the same field that causes the needle of a compass to point north. Our magnetic field shields us from dangerous charged particles flowing from the sun. Our atmosphere also blocks dangerous radiation from the sun and other sources, creating a safe bubble where life can thrive.
Unfortunately, for future astronauts, both the moon and Mars lack magnetic fields of their own. The atmospheres of these two worlds aren’t much help either.
The moon has essentially no atmosphere while the atmosphere on Mars is only 1% as thick as Earth’s. In order to survive, we will need to develop shelter that protects us from dangerous radiation.
Ideally, solutions will utilize materials already present on the moon and Mars. In addition to finding ways to use lunar materials in the construction of shelter, Artemis astronauts will explore using geologic features, such as long-extinct lava tubes, to provide protection from space radiation.
Utilizing existing resources is key to establishing a sustained human presence on worlds beyond Earth. Both the moon and Mars have tiny amounts of water locked up in their soils. Learning to efficiently extract and utilize this essential resource is a top priority for the Artemis missions.
These and many other challenges await the astronauts, scientists and engineers around the world who will work to make Artemis a success. Once we have an established presence on the moon, a journey to Mars won’t be far behind.
The Morning Sky
The morning sky has a lot to offer. The constellation Orion rises in the east before sunrise and contains many bright stars. Above Orion is Mars, sitting not far from the Pleiades cluster. Saturn is low in the western morning sky while Jupiter shines bright in the southwest.
The Evening Sky
The lunar crescent grows from night to night as the moon moves from west to east in its orbit around Earth. It passes by Saturn Wednesday and Thursday night. Saturn rises early so it’s well up in the southeast as darkness falls. When you spot this yellowish world, consider that it currently lies about 800 million miles away from us. Jupiter rises in the east about half an hour after sunset.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
