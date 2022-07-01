Mercury, visible very low in the east before sunrise this week, just gave a helping hand to a robot from Earth. BepiColombo, a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has just completed its second flyby of the innermost planet.
Launched in 2018, BepiColombo is actually two missions in one. ESA’s Mercury Planet Orbiter will study the surface and interior composition of Mercury while JAXA’s Mercury Magnetic Orbiter will, as its name suggests, study the magnetic field of the planet. These will be the third and fourth spacecraft ever to visit Mercury, joining NASA’s Mariner 10 and MESSENGER missions.
BepiColombo’s journey to Mercury will take seven years and include nine planetary flybys. This most recent pass is the second of six flybys of Mercury. BepiColombo has already completed two flybys of Venus and one of Earth.
Why all the flybys?
In order to navigate around the solar system, mission planners use the planets and their moons to alter the speed and direction of spacecraft. Spacecraft fly by solar system objects to perform a maneuver called a gravity assist.
The mass of the sun essentially creates a valley in spacetime. It takes energy to climb up the sides of this valley — to go further out into the solar system. Imagine riding a bicycle up a hill, but you’re only allowed to pedal for the first five seconds of your attempt. Once you stop pedaling, you start to slow down.
Depending on the hill, you may not make it to the top. Similarly, when we launch spacecraft from Earth, our rockets give the craft all of their energy of motion in those first few minutes after launch. In order to fly further out in the solar system, our robotic emissaries must get a boost from an orbiting body like Jupiter by taking some of its orbital energy.
To enter orbit around Mercury, BepiColombo has to lose orbital energy. Using the same hill/valley analogy, as BepiColombo travels further in toward the sun, down the sides of the valley, it goes faster and faster. This brilliantly designed mission will slow the spacecraft using gravity assists to transfer energy to the planets it flies by until BepiColombo settles into orbit around Mercury in 2025.
The morning sky
All the visible planets await you in the pre-dawn sky. About halfway up the southern sky sits yellowish Saturn. Traveling down and to the east we find, in order, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury. Invisible without telescopic aid, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto are also on display in the eastern morning sky.
The Evening Sky
The moon returns to the evening sky this week, its thin crescent was just visible in the west as the sun set on Thursday. It will appear higher and fuller on each subsequent night. The constellation Hercules is high in the southeastern sky as darkness falls. Hercules holds an easy to find and beautiful globular cluster, M13. Use binoculars and an astronomy app to find this gem.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.