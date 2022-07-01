BepiColombo_surveys_Mercury_s_rich_geology.png

BepiColombo captured this image of Mercury on June 23. The magnetometer boom of the Mercury Planet Orbiter is nearly aligned with Mercury’s terminator, the dividing line between the day and night side of the planet. (Image by ESA/JAXA)

 

Mercury, visible very low in the east before sunrise this week, just gave a helping hand to a robot from Earth. BepiColombo, a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has just completed its second flyby of the innermost planet.

Launched in 2018, BepiColombo is actually two missions in one. ESA’s Mercury Planet Orbiter will study the surface and interior composition of Mercury while JAXA’s Mercury Magnetic Orbiter will, as its name suggests, study the magnetic field of the planet. These will be the third and fourth spacecraft ever to visit Mercury, joining NASA’s Mariner 10 and MESSENGER missions.

BepiColombo’s journey to Mercury will take seven years and include nine planetary flybys. This most recent pass is the second of six flybys of Mercury. BepiColombo has already completed two flybys of Venus and one of Earth.

Why all the flybys?

In order to navigate around the solar system, mission planners use the planets and their moons to alter the speed and direction of spacecraft. Spacecraft fly by solar system objects to perform a maneuver called a gravity assist.

The mass of the sun essentially creates a valley in spacetime. It takes energy to climb up the sides of this valley — to go further out into the solar system. Imagine riding a bicycle up a hill, but you’re only allowed to pedal for the first five seconds of your attempt. Once you stop pedaling, you start to slow down.

Depending on the hill, you may not make it to the top. Similarly, when we launch spacecraft from Earth, our rockets give the craft all of their energy of motion in those first few minutes after launch. In order to fly further out in the solar system, our robotic emissaries must get a boost from an orbiting body like Jupiter by taking some of its orbital energy.

To enter orbit around Mercury, BepiColombo has to lose orbital energy. Using the same hill/valley analogy, as BepiColombo travels further in toward the sun, down the sides of the valley, it goes faster and faster. This brilliantly designed mission will slow the spacecraft using gravity assists to transfer energy to the planets it flies by until BepiColombo settles into orbit around Mercury in 2025.

The morning sky

All the visible planets await you in the pre-dawn sky. About halfway up the southern sky sits yellowish Saturn. Traveling down and to the east we find, in order, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury. Invisible without telescopic aid, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto are also on display in the eastern morning sky.

The Evening Sky

The moon returns to the evening sky this week, its thin crescent was just visible in the west as the sun set on Thursday. It will appear higher and fuller on each subsequent night. The constellation Hercules is high in the southeastern sky as darkness falls. Hercules holds an easy to find and beautiful globular cluster, M13. Use binoculars and an astronomy app to find this gem.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

