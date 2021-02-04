Camping is a fun activity for all ages and a great way to reconnect with nature. When we go camping we have to bring most of what we need with us: food, shelter, clothing, etc.
One thing we don’t have to bring with us is breathable air. Our amazing planet and its abundant plant life and zooplankton provide that for us. When astronauts visit other worlds they have to bring everything they need with them, including breathable air.
A journey to the moon is like a two-week camping trip. It’s a lot to pack, but it’s doable. Mars is a lot more challenging. A future journey by humans to Mars will be at least a three year-round trip. Imagine packing everything you need for the next three years. That’s a lot of stuff!
The average human needs more than 1,500 pounds of oxygen per year. If we send only three astronauts to Mars, that still equals more than 13,500 pounds of oxygen. Research and experimentation aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has helped us to overcome this obstacle to some degree. We recycle about 40% of the oxygen used on the ISS. Still, that’s a lot of mass to launch to another planet, and we haven’t even thought about water, food, clothing or shelter yet.
Scientists at NASA have proposed the possibility of extracting oxygen from the thin Martian atmosphere. Free oxygen doesn’t exist in any appreciable quantity on Mars, so we will have to break apart carbon dioxide (CO2), the main constituent of the Martian atmosphere.
Perseverance, the next Mars rover, will land on Feb. 18 in Jezero Crater on Mars. On board will be an experiment called MOXIE. MOXIE stands for Mars OXygen In-situ resource utilization Experiment. NASA loves acronyms. In-situ simply means “in place.”
As we now understand, the more we can utilize available resources wherever we may land in the solar system and beyond, the less we have to take with us. This technology demonstration experiment is a key step on our journey to land humans on the red planet.
MOXIE principal investigator Michael Hecht of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his team got their inspiration from plant life here on Earth. Plants “inhale” CO2, break apart the CO2 molecule to extract carbon, and “exhale” oxygen. The MOXIE experiment uses a similar method to produce oxygen on Mars.
In addition to making breathable oxygen, MOXIE and its successors will produce oxygen to be used as fuel in the rockets that will return humans to Earth from the Martian surface.
The Morning Sky
The Moon joins Antares in the south east on the morning of the 6th. On the 8th, the thin lunar crescent appears just above the horizon before dawn.
The Evening Sky
Months ago, we were able to see the Summer Triangle asterism in the night sky. Now, we can see the Winter Triangle, composed of Sirius in the constellation Canis Major, Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion, and Procyon in Canis Minor. Mars is the only bright planet visible right now. Look high in the south west after nightfall to spot the future home of the Perseverance rover.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.