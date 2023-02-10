The history of life on Mars may be revealed when 10 titanium tubes are returned to Earth. NASA’s Perseverance rover, sent to Mars to search for signs of ancient microbial life, has completed the creation of the first sample depot on another world.
The depot lies in a region of Jezero crater on Mars known as “Three Forks.” The Three Forks sample depot is comprised of 10 tubes containing rock, soil and air samples obtained during the nearly two years that Perseverance (Percy) has spent on the Martian surface. The samples were obtained in pairs, with one set left at Three Forks, and the other set stored within Perseverance.
Completion of the depot is just one component of a joint effort between NASA and the European Space Agency to bring a little bit of Mars back to Earth. The Mars Sample Return campaign will also involve a lander, an ascent vehicle, a sample containment orbiter, an Earth return orbiter and two helicopters.
If all goes according to plan, the samples at Three Forks won’t be needed. It is expected that Perseverance will still be functional when the Sample Retrieval Lander (SRL) arrives on Mars in the late 2020s. Percy will continue to collect samples until it fills all 38 of its sample tubes and should be able to deliver this precious cargo to the SRL. Should Percy cease to function or suffer some other mechanical failure before then, the SRL will deploy a pair of helicopters to retrieve the samples at Three Forks.
Incredibly, we have had a helicopter flying the skies of Mars since April 2021. The solar powered Ingenuity helicopter arrived on Mars strapped to the underside of Perseverance. The solar powered rotorcraft has flown nearly 5 miles over 40 flights, far exceeding expectations. The success of the Ingenuity helicopter has paved the way for the use of aircraft in an interplanetary mission design, a notion which would have been considered science fiction just a few decades ago.
The Three Forks depot is located near the base of an ancient river delta. Sedimentary rock samples retrieved from this region have the highest chance of harboring fossil evidence of past — or current — life on Mars. Scientists hope to have these samples back on Earth by 2033. What will they discover?
The Morning Sky
The moon will get thinner as it moves lower in the southeast with each passing day, rising just an hour and a half before the sun on the morning of the 17th.
The Evening Sky
The green comet (C/2022 E3 ZTF) is just below Mars high in the southeast as darkness falls on Saturday night. A pair of binoculars may help you spot the comet. While you have those binoculars handy, why not check out the Hyades, the Pleiades and the Orion nebula? Use an astronomy app to find all three. If you’re lucky, you may see a few moons when you swing those binoculars over to Jupiter low in the west after sunset.
The recent discovery of a dozen new moons means that Jupiter now has 92 confirmed moons, the most of any planet in the solar system. Venus is getting higher in the west, shining as the Evening Star beneath Jupiter.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.