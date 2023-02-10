PIA24808_-_Tube_266.jpeg

One of the sample tubes carried by Perseverance is shown in the clean room at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory before being launched to Mars. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The history of life on Mars may be revealed when 10 titanium tubes are returned to Earth. NASA’s Perseverance rover, sent to Mars to search for signs of ancient microbial life, has completed the creation of the first sample depot on another world.

Dan Price.jpg

Dan Price

The depot lies in a region of Jezero crater on Mars known as “Three Forks.” The Three Forks sample depot is comprised of 10 tubes containing rock, soil and air samples obtained during the nearly two years that Perseverance (Percy) has spent on the Martian surface. The samples were obtained in pairs, with one set left at Three Forks, and the other set stored within Perseverance.

