45 years ago, the twin Voyager spacecraft left Earth to begin one of the greatest missions of discovery in the history of humanity.
The grand tour of the solar system undertaken by Voyager 1 and 2 took advantage of a rare planetary alignment that occurs only once every 176 years. Voyager 2 launched on Aug. 20, 1977, while Voyager 1 launched Sept. 5 of that year.
Despite launching second, Voyager 1 reached Jupiter first, in March 1979. Both craft visited Jupiter and Saturn, with Voyager 1 getting a close look at Saturn’s moon Titan. Voyager 2 continued to Uranus and Neptune and is still the only spacecraft ever to travel to these two worlds.
The list of discoveries made by the Voyagers is too long to include in this column. Incredibly, after 45 years of operation in the hostile environment of space, both Voyager 1 and 2 are still operational.
They continue to gather data, which is stored on eight-track tapes before being transmitted back to Earth. Using this storage method, each spacecraft can store about 3 million times less information than the average modern cellphone.
This data is sent back to Earth using 20 watt transmitters and received by the giant radio dishes of NASA’s Deep Space Network. By the time these signals reach Earth they have travelled at least 12,000,000,000 miles. The signal strength at the receivers is vanishingly small, only 1 ten-trillionth of a billionth of a watt. This weak signal means slow transmission speeds — about 38,000 times slower than 5G.
The spacecraft are losing power, and in five to 10 years all science instruments will be shut off. This will not be the end of the Voyager’s mission. These robotic emissaries from Earth will continue to travel out into the cosmos for many billions of years, and they carry with them a message.
In one of the most inspiring acts in the history of science, each Voyager was equipped with a golden record. The records came with a player, instructions, and a handsome — though slightly radioactive — case. The records contain images, sounds, and ideas from Earth. Each record is like a message in a bottle, cast out on the open seas of the cosmos. Will they ever be found?
The Morning Sky
Look high in the southeastern morning sky to find Mars, sitting roughly in between the reddish star Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster. Jupiter is about halfway up the western sky, close to the circlet of Pisces and the great square of Pegasus. Use an astronomy app to see what stars make up these two constellations. Venus is very low in the east just before sunrise.
The Evening Sky
The summer Milky Way is high overhead as darkness falls. Now is really the best time of the year to have a look toward the center of our galaxy. A pair of binoculars and a clear, semi-rural sky can yield jaw-dropping views. Simply scan along any part of the band of the Milky Way to see hundreds of stars glittering like jewels in the night. It’s a view you’ll never forget.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
