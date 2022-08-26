082722_Voyager1_submitted.jpeg

Voyager 1 launches into space on Sept. 5, 1977. (Image by NASA)

45 years ago, the twin Voyager spacecraft left Earth to begin one of the greatest missions of discovery in the history of humanity.

The grand tour of the solar system undertaken by Voyager 1 and 2 took advantage of a rare planetary alignment that occurs only once every 176 years. Voyager 2 launched on Aug. 20, 1977, while Voyager 1 launched Sept. 5 of that year.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription