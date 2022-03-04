artemis_i_core_stage_in_vabu.jpg

The core stage of the Space Launch System.(Image by NASA/Kim Shiflett)

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission, set to launch sometime this summer, is the first test of the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion crew vehicle, the rocket and capsule that will return humans to the moon. As NASA prepares to send humans back to the moon and eventually on to Mars, we must learn all we can about the hazards that await astronauts on deep space voyages.

Earth is our protector in so many ways. The core of the Earth acts as a dynamo and generates a global magnetic field. Earth’s magnetic field protects us from harmful charged particles from the sun and other sources, while our atmosphere stops many wavelengths of dangerous radiation. Once we move outside of the protection of Earth, things get a lot harder on the human body.

Exposure to harmful space radiation can have both immediate and long-term consequences. In the short term, exposure to large doses of radiation can make astronauts very sick. Large enough exposures can be fatal. In the long term, elevated exposure to harmful radiation can lead to cancer and other negative health impacts as astronauts age.

The Artemis 1 mission will include several instruments to study the radiation environment of deep space. It will also include three unique passengers.

Commander Moonikin Campos, a mannequin named in a public contest, will occupy the commander’s seat in the Orion crew vehicle. Moonikin will be wearing radiation sensors in the pockets of the Orion Crew Survival System, the same spacesuit that astronauts will wear on their return to the moon. Riding along with Commander Campos will be two mannequin torsos, called phantoms — because the whole idea of flying mannequin torsos in space wasn’t weird enough.

Both torsos, named Helga and Zohar, are made from materials that mimic human bones, organs and soft tissues. Each creepy mannequin torso will contain more than 5,600 sensors and 34 radiation detectors. Zohar will wear a radiation protection vest, while Helga will not.

Data gathered during the Artemis 1 mission will help engineers manage and mitigate the effects of harmful radiation on astronauts.

The Morning Sky

Venus blazes bright white low in the pre-dawn east. Venus is featureless when viewed through binoculars or even a telescope, but there’s still good reason to observe it. Binoculars will show that Venus is only about 40% illuminated from our point of view.

Venus, like the moon, goes through phases. Galileo’s discovery of the phases of Venus was another nail in the coffin of the belief that Earth was the center of the entire universe.

Jupiter will reach superior conjunction, the point at which it is on the opposite side of the Sun from us, on March 5.

The Evening Sky

The constellation Orion is perfectly placed high in the southwest after nightfall. Betelgeuse and Rigel are the two brightest stars in the constellation. Betelgeuse is a red supergiant and is believed to have a diameter 650 times larger than that of the sun. Rigel is a blue supergiant that shines as bright as 40,000 suns.

Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Join him at Josephine Sculpture Park on March 12 for a telescopic Night Sky Tour and moon presentation. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.

