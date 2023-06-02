A laser beam towards the Milky Way's centre*

Yepun, one of the four Unit Telescopes of the Very Large Telescope, projects its laser guide star toward the center of the Milky Way. (Image by ESO/Y. Beletsky)

 ESO/Y. Beletsky

The first time I looked at the Milky Way through a pair of binoculars I thought the binoculars were broken. The summer Milky Way glitters like a trail of diamonds across the night sky when seen from an area with low light pollution. Sadly, most people — including 80% of Americans — will never see the Milky Way.

Hidden among these brilliant orbs is a powerful darkness, an object from which there is no escape. We call this object Sagittarius A* (pronounced “A star”) the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription