liciacube_luke_l0_1664234221_00000_01_rgb_zoom_flip.png

An image from LICIACube shortly after collision of the DART spacecraft and the asteroid Dimorphos. (Image by ASI/NASA)

The 165 million-year reign of the dinosaurs came to an end because they lacked a robust space program. Luckily, we have NASA. The world’s first planetary defense mission was a smashing success as DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, annihilated itself on impact with the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26.

The target asteroid, Dimorphos, is half of an eclipsing binary asteroid system that includes a much larger asteroid called Didymos. Dimorphos can be thought of as a moon of Didymos.

