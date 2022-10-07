The 165 million-year reign of the dinosaurs came to an end because they lacked a robust space program. Luckily, we have NASA. The world’s first planetary defense mission was a smashing success as DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, annihilated itself on impact with the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26.
The target asteroid, Dimorphos, is half of an eclipsing binary asteroid system that includes a much larger asteroid called Didymos. Dimorphos can be thought of as a moon of Didymos.
These asteroids are Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). NEOs are solar system bodies whose orbits are similar to that of the Earth’s. Some of these NEOs may strike Earth in the future, potentially causing massive destruction. NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office detects and tracks potentially hazardous NEOs and studies methods to prevent them from striking Earth.
Didymos and Dimorphos are NEOs, but they pose no threat to Earth — either before or after the impact of DART.
DART impacted Dimorphos while traveling at about 14,700 mph, or 4.1 miles per second. When the impact occurred, the velocity and mass of the spacecraft were converted to kinetic energy equivalent to about three tons of TNT.
That seems like a lot, but Dimorphos is about 10 million times more massive than the DART spacecraft, so the overall effect on the asteroid will be small. It is expected that the impact will change Dimorphos’ orbit around Didymos by only 1%.
The impact occurred about 7 million miles away from Earth, as close as the asteroid comes to us. At this distance, ground-based telescopes were able to observe the event with remarkable clarity. I was absolutely shocked at the amount of ejecta thrown from the surface of Dimorphos upon impact.
Some of the most impressive images from Earthly telescopes came from one of the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) telescopes. The system consists of four telescopes that scan the sky for potentially hazardous NEOs, participating in planetary defense just as DART has. In addition to ground-based telescopes, the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes also recorded the impact and its aftermath.
Most impressive were the views from the DART spacecraft and its tiny companion, the Italian Space Agency’s LICIACube satellite. Please search for these images online.
Observations over the coming months will determine the effect that DART had on Dimorphos. Additionally, the European Space Agency is set to launch the Hera mission to Dimorphos in 2024 to assess the results of the impact in detail.
The Morning Sky
Mars is high in the southeast before dawn, forming an ever-changing Red Triangle with the stars Aldebaran (in Taurus) and Betelgeuse (in Orion). Just above the Red Triangle is the Pleiades open cluster, a fantastic object when viewed through binoculars.
The Evening Sky
The moon and Jupiter will spend Saturday and Sunday near one another, you’ll find them starting the night low in the east. To the upper right of Jupiter sits yellowish Saturn.
The Milky Way stretches from north to south across the sky in areas with less light pollution. The teapot shape at the heart of the constellation Sagittarius points the way toward the center of our galaxy.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
