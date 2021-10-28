We recently discussed the Lucy spacecraft in this column, a mission that launched on Oct. 16 to explore eight asteroids in the outer solar system. As early as Nov. 25, NASA will launch another asteroid investigation mission called DART.
Lucy is a mission that is exploring the past, seeking to discover information about the early solar system by investigating primordial asteroids. DART is a mission to prepare for the future. DART stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, and it is best described as a planetary defense mission.
We’ve learned in past columns that Earth is hit by more than 100 tons of space rocks every day. Most of this mass is made of dust to sand sized particles, but every now and then we see a bright fireball as a larger meteorite enters Earth's atmosphere.
Larger events, like the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor that released 30 times as much energy as the first atomic bomb when it exploded over a large urban area, occur every hundred years or less. More catastrophic impacts, like the object that caused the extinction of the non-avian dinosaurs along with 75% of all plant and animal species on Earth 66 million years ago, are very rare but could spell the end of our species.
It’s been said that the dinosaurs went extinct because they didn’t have a space program. We humans do, and we are determined to make sure we don’t share the fate of the dinosaurs. NASA is working hard to discover and map the orbits of any potentially threatening near-Earth object (NEO) using multiple telescopes and surveys.
Finding a potentially civilization-ending asteroid is one thing, doing something about it is quite another. DART will take aim at a binary asteroid system dominated by Didymos, a nearly 800 meter wide asteroid. In orbit around Didymos is asteroid Dimorphos, a smaller asteroid only 160 meters in diameter.
It’s worth noting that this smaller asteroid would create a 2-kilometer wide impact crater and cause massive devastation if it were to impact Earth.
Traveling at 15,000 mph, DART will impact Dimorphos in September or October of 2022. A tiny satellite from the Italian Space Agency called LICIACube will observe DART smashing into Dimorphos, traveling past the impact site about three minutes after the collision.
The post-impact change in the orbit of Dimorphos as observed from Earth will reveal the effectiveness of the kinetic impactor approach to asteroid redirection. If detected early enough, a tiny nudge to a potentially hazardous NEO would mean the difference between destruction and salvation.
The Morning Sky
The waning crescent moon is visible in the east before dawn through most of the week. You may be able to spot tiny Mercury very low in the east just before sunrise. Sirius twinkles in the southern sky on brisk fall mornings.
The Evening Sky
Jupiter and Saturn await you in the south as darkness falls. Jupiter shines more brightly than yellowish Saturn, but both are obvious even in the most light polluted skies. Venus blazes low in the southwest after sunset.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He has been leading the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park for over five years. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.