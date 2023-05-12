051323_Venus_submitted.jpg

Venus as seen in ultraviolet light by the Japanese Akatsuki spacecraft. (Image by JAXA/Planet-C Project Team)

Have you seen Venus this year? I’ll bet you have. Venus has dominated the western night sky for months, shining many times brighter than any star.

Venus is, in many ways, Earth’s twin. It is very similar in size, mass, density and distance from the sun. If we were to find such a planet around a nearby star, headlines would exclaim that we’ve found “Earth 2.0.”

