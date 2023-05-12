Have you seen Venus this year? I’ll bet you have. Venus has dominated the western night sky for months, shining many times brighter than any star.
Venus is, in many ways, Earth’s twin. It is very similar in size, mass, density and distance from the sun. If we were to find such a planet around a nearby star, headlines would exclaim that we’ve found “Earth 2.0.”
Did I say twin? I meant evil twin. Instead of a lush green and blue planet teeming with life and beauty like Earth, Venus is a baking hot world with a thick atmosphere composed mostly of carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide gas in the atmosphere and clouds of sulfuric acid trap heat from solar radiation, causing a runaway greenhouse effect.
The surface temperature on Venus is almost 900 degrees, making it the hottest planet in our solar system. In addition to temperatures that would melt lead, it has an incredibly thick atmosphere, with pressures nearly 100 times greater than the surface of the Earth. Picture a pressure cooker filled with acid. That’s Venus.
NASA’s Mariner 2 flew by Venus in 1962, making Venus the first planet to be explored by a spacecraft. We have also sent landers to Venus, including the Venera probes launched by the Soviet Union. Most of these crafts failed, but some did make it all the way to the surface, lasting as long as two hours.
Currently, we have one orbiter at Venus, the Japanese Akatsuki probe. The European Space Agency plans to launch the EnVision orbiter to Venus in 2031. The mission will study the atmosphere and map the surface of Venus in great detail.
NASA will send at least one mission to Venus in the coming years, the first by our space agency since 1989. DAVINCI+ (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging) will descend through the atmosphere of Venus, measuring its composition while also returning high-resolution images of the surface of the planet.
The future of NASA’s VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio science, InSAR, Topography And Spectroscopy) probe is uncertain. The mission is on indefinite hold due to budget and staffing issues.
Despite its inhospitable surface, Venus is a beautiful celestial object. While undoubtedly the best naked-eye planet, Venus is a bit boring through a telescope. The highly reflective Venusian clouds make the planet look like a white, featureless object when observed telescopically.
What you can see with telescopic aid is that Venus goes through phases, just like the moon. A pair of binoculars should reveal that Venus is not a complete disc and is currently about 60% illuminated.
The Morning Sky
Yellowish Saturn is low in the southeast before sunrise. The ringed world is a bit brighter than Mars right now despite being almost a billion miles from us — about five times farther away than Mars. The moon sits very close to Jupiter low in the east on Wednesday morning. The moon will pass in front of Jupiter on Wednesday, but not until well after sunrise.
The Evening Sky
Blazing Venus is high in the western sky after nightfall. Mars, to the upper left of Venus, is dim and reddish. The twin stars of the constellation Gemini, Castor and Pollux, are just to the right of Mars.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
