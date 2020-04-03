As the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) draws near, we should reflect on the roots and achievements of perhaps the most widely recognized and productive scientific instrument of all time.
The HST is named for Edwin Hubble, an American astronomer born in 1889. Hubble is given credit for the discovery that the universe extends beyond the Milky Way and that the universe is expanding. As with most things, this is only part of the story.
Hubble has local roots. His family moved to Shelbyville in 1909, eventually settling in Louisville. Before attending graduate school, he taught physics, Spanish and mathematics at New Albany High School. He was also the coach of the boys’ basketball team at New Albany High.
After completing his Ph.D. and serving in the military in WWI, Hubble took a position at Mount Wilson Observatory. It was here that his observations and analysis completely changed our view of the universe and our place in it.
Hubble, using data from a kind of star called Cepheid Variables, discovered that several so-called “spiral nebulae” were much too distant to reside within the Milky Way. In fact, these objects were themselves galaxies.
Until this discovery, it was believed that the Milky Way encompassed the entire universe. This is incredibly profound. Hubble published his findings less than one hundred years ago.
Science is a collaborative enterprise, which progresses across all of human history. Hubble’s work relied on the prior efforts of many astronomers, including Henrietta Swan Leavitt, Vesto Slipher and Georges Lemaitre.
Georges Lemaitre was the first to propose the second major discovery credited to Edwin Hubble. The Hubble-Lemaitre law states that objects that are further away from us move away at a faster rate.
This implies that the universe is expanding. Lemaitre made this discovery two years before Hubble published his work, but is, until recently, overlooked and forgotten. Lemaitre also proposed the Big Bang theory.
The Hubble-Lemaitre law changed the mind of another scientist you may have heard of. Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity indicates that the universe must be expanding or contracting. Einstein did not believe this to be true so he added an additional constant to his equations.
After learning of the Hubble-Lemaitre law, Einstein immediately saw the error of his ways. In later life he said that changing his equations was “the biggest blunder of my life.”
The Weekly Roundup: The Morning Sky
Mars has now moved east of Saturn. As you look to the south east before dawn, you will see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars from highest to lowest. Saturn and Mars are very close to each other and similar in brightness.
You can easily tell them apart by their distinctive colors — Mars is reddish-orange and Saturn is pale yellow. A pair of binoculars should reveal a few of the moons of Jupiter. Can you spot them?
The Evening Sky
Venus passes in front of the Pleiades (M45) this week high in the west after sunset. Venus is very bright and has just passed the highest point east of the Sun it will reach all year.
The Moon is full on April 7. Watch as it moves west to east and gets more full from night to night. Betelgeuse, the brilliant orange star in the constellation Orion, has begun to brighten.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He hopes to see you in person at a future event. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
