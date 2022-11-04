Election Day, Nov. 8, will have something to please everyone this year. Early on Tuesday morning, a total lunar eclipse will occur as the moon enters Earth’s shadow.
The eclipse begins at my semi-rural home midway between Frankfort and Shelbyville at 3:02 a.m. when the moon enters the outer part of Earth’s shadow, known as the penumbra. A little over an hour later, the moon begins to enter the deep part of Earth’s shadow — the umbra.
The moon will enter totality and be fully inside Earth’s shadow at 5:16 a.m. Totality will last until 6:41, with a partial eclipse continuing until moonset at 7:21. Eclipse timings vary by location, so do a quick online search or use an astronomy app to find your local event times. This is the last total lunar eclipse until March of 2025, so catch it if you can!
The moon looks reddish when it enters totality. Why is that? When we see a pretty sunrise or sunset, we are seeing the longer red wavelengths of light from the sun. Shorter blue wavelengths are preferentially scattered by the atmosphere — which is why the sky is blue.
As the sun’s light passes through the thicker atmosphere along the horizon near sunrise and sunset, more blue light is scattered, leaving the red light. The red light cast on the moon is that of all the sunrises and sunsets on Earth at the time of the eclipse. As cool as that is, imagine being on the Moon and seeing our beautiful planet blot out the Sun, surrounded by a glowing ring of red light.
We may soon turn imagination into reality. The Space Launch System (SLS), the rocket that will return humans to the moon, should be rolling out of the enormous Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center within the next few days.
The rocket was taken off the launch pad prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The SLS has been fully inspected and is set to launch the Artemis 1 mission to the moon no earlier than Nov. 14. This will be an uncrewed test flight, which will carry science instruments, CubeSats and a mannequin named Commander Moonikin Campos to the moon and back.
If I were a mission planner, and all goes well with future Artemis missions, I would aim to have boots on the moon for a future lunar eclipse.
The Morning Sky
The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s HiRISE camera recently snapped a photo of a crater left by a meteor whose impact was seismically detected by NASA’s Insight lander. The photo reveals boulder-size chunks of water ice excavated by the meteors impact, a sign that water may be common below the surface of Mars. If this is true, a ready supply of water will make life a lot easier for future astronauts. Consider this as you observe Mars, which is very high up in the southern sky before dawn.
The Evening Sky
The moon will pass close to Jupiter from our perspective on Saturday night. Jupiter is very bright in the east after sunset. To the right of Jupiter is yellowish Saturn. Mars is currently both an evening and morning object. The moon will be near Mars in the sky on Thursday night.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
