The galaxy is teeming with alien worlds. We call planets that orbit stars other than our sun “exoplanets,” and up until 1992, we hadn’t found any. As of this writing, we have confirmed the discovery of 5,297 exoplanets, and more are confirmed almost every day.
With so many worlds discovered, it's impossible to keep track of and characterize all of them. We use computer algorithms to sort through reams of data, searching for signs of alien worlds — worlds that may contain life. One such world was just detected by NASA’s TESS satellite.
Scientists using TESS data have discovered an Earth-size world in the habitable zone of a star located around 100 light years away. This planet is the second Earth-size world discovered in the habitable zone in this system, which contains at least four planets in total.
The habitable zone is the area around a star where water can exist in liquid, solid and gas phases. We call it the habitable zone because conditions in these areas are similar to what we experience on Earth, conditions which we know to be suitable for the formation of life.
The star at the center of this system is a red dwarf, which is very small and dim compared to our sun. In order to receive about the same amount of heat that Earth does, the two Earth-like worlds orbit very close to their host star, with one completing an orbit in 37 days and the other circling its parent star in only 28 days. If years on Earth were a similar length, I’d be closing in on my 500th birthday!
TESS stands for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. As its name suggests, TESS uses the transit method to find exoplanets. The transit method detects brightness variations in stars due to planets or other objects passing in front of them from our point of view.
We must observe stars for long periods of time to catch these brief transit events, which must then be replicated by TESS and independently confirmed before entering the exoplanet catalog.
TESS has a backlog of over 4,000 potential planets whose existence is waiting to be verified or disproven — and that number continues to grow. As we enter the age of big data science, more and more citizen science projects have sprung up to help involve the public in our species grand endeavor to understand the world around us. One such project is Exoplanet Watch.
Participants can use their computers or smartphones to observe exoplanets and analyze data from world-class telescopes using the same software that NASA scientists use. Search for “exoplanet watch” to learn how you can participate — you might even discover an exoplanet!
The Morning Sky
Tiny Mercury is very low in the southeastern sky just before dawn. You’ll need a clear view to the horizon to spot it.
The Evening Sky
Saturn and Venus are very close to each other low in the southwest just after sunset. Sunday night sees them in close conjunction, less than half a degree apart, with a very thin crescent moon below them. Saturn will sink lower while blazing Venus will climb the sky as the week progresses. Jupiter shines bright in the southwest while reddish Mars is high in the east in the early evening sky.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
