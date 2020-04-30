Regular reader Linda from Frankfort asks, “How will we know if we find aliens?” As I said to another reader (Marty — also from Frankfort) who asked about the motion of the Moon, the answer is complicated. Too complicated to answer in a single column.
Humans have considered extraterrestrial life for thousands of years. The idea that there may be life beyond Earth gained some measure of scientific traction in the late 1800s when Percival Lowell erroneously announced that he had discovered canals on Mars. This idea led to swift growth in science fiction about the red planet, and an increase in interest from the public about life on other worlds.
Of course, there are no canals on Mars, but the possibility that there is or was life on Mars or other worlds in our solar system has not been ruled out. Part of the primary mission of NASA’s soon to be launched Perseverance rover is to search for evidence of life on Mars.
The first thing we look for when searching for life beyond Earth are suitable conditions. There are several ingredients that we believe may be necessary to life.
The first is liquid water. Until recently, we believed that a planet had to be within a certain distance from its parent star for liquid water to exist. The Hubble Space Telescope, Voyager and Cassini missions have discovered liquid water oceans on worlds 10 times farther from the Sun than we thought possible.
One example of this is Enceladus, a moon of Saturn. Enceladus is squeezed and flexed by the massive gravity of Saturn to such a degree that the heat generated by this “tidal flexing” allows a subsurface ocean to exist. This is not a theoretical speculation; not only have we observed water erupting from the surface of Enceladus, we have actually flown through it with the robotic Cassini spacecraft.
Within this plume of water, we discovered three of the other ingredients for life.
For liquid water to exist on Enceladus, there must be a temperature gradient, meaning that there is a source of energy. Additionally, we have detected molecular hydrogen in geysers erupting from Enceladus.
Molecular hydrogen is also produced on our planet, near hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor, where it acts as food for microbes. We have also found complex organic molecules, the building blocks for life as we know it.
This is the only place other than Earth where we know that all of the prerequisites for life have been met. It is also a place we didn’t expect, further expanding the number of worlds where life could exist in the universe.
The Morning Sky
Another world has joined Jupiter, Saturn, Mars and Pluto in our morning planet party. Neptune rises in the east around 4:30 a.m. but is invisible to the naked eye. Neptune extends the straight line you can draw through the bright planets. This straight line is due to the planets orbiting in the same disk — the plane of the ecliptic.
The Evening Sky
The waxing (getting bigger) Moon passes through the constellation Leo on the nights of the 1st and 2nd. The “head” of Leo looks like a backward question mark. Can you spot it?
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He might be an alien. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
