In response to a reader question, we’ve been exploring the search for alien life over the past several weeks in this column. We’ve discovered where life might exist in our solar system and how we’re looking for it, and we have learned about finding exoplanets. How can we search for life on these distant worlds?
Confirming the existence of life in our solar system is relatively easy. After we discover compelling evidence of life, all we need is a sample. This is by no means easy, there have only been a few sample return missions so far, and none from other planets.
So far, we have returned tiny samples from one asteroid and one comet, as well as rocks and regolith (lunar soil) from the moon. Outside our sun’s influence, things get a lot tougher. The signs we’re looking for won’t come from soil samples that humans or robots obtain. The only clues we will have are atmospheric and electromagnetic.
Spectroscopy allows us to spread out a beam of light to determine the chemical composition of the source of that light. As an example, the element helium was not discovered on Earth, it was discovered in the atmosphere of the sun — hence its name; Helium, from the name of the Greek Sun god “Helios.”
When an exoplanet passes in front of its host star, we can see the changes in the light from that star and determine what chemical compounds are present in the atmosphere of the exoplanet. We study the atmospheres of alien worlds with more and more powerful telescopes, searching for chemical signatures that would indicate biological processes.
Life signs may include water vapor, molecular oxygen, methane and carbon dioxide. Unfortunately, such results would almost certainly not be conclusive proof of life. Finding chlorophyll on an alien world would be conclusive evidence, but it would also require direct imaging, much better instrumentation than we have now, and a lot of luck.
The other option for remote detection of alien life, in this case intelligent alien life, is to find an electromagnetic signal. This could take the form of radio waves, like TV or radio broadcasts here on Earth, or higher-powered emissions, like directional radar or laser pulses.
We have only been able to study a tiny slice of the electromagnetic spectrum, and non-directional signals from other worlds would be incredibly weak. The prospects for such a detection are slim, but the search continues thanks to a dedicated team of less than 100 researchers at the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute.
The Morning Sky
Mars continues to race east against the background stars, moving through the constellation Aquarius this week. Look for Mars to rise in the east around 2:30 a.m. Mars is about as far away from the Earth as the sun right now. Bright Jupiter and dimmer yellowish Saturn rise in the east just after midnight. Look for this planetary pair in the south before dawn.
The Evening Sky
Venus is moving toward conjunction with the Sun on June 3rd and will disappear from the evening sky. Don’t worry, Venus, the “Evening Star,” will return in mid-June as the “Morning Star.” Mercury is at its highest point on June 4, the day after Venus reaches inferior conjunction. Swift Mercury, whose orbit is only 88 days, will then begin to plunge back toward the Sun, reaching inferior conjunction itself on June 30.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador who has “the aliens discussion” on a regular basis. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.