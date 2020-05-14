In response to a reader question, we’ve explored the effort to find signs of life in our own solar system. But what about life beyond our solar system? To answer that question, we need to find and study exoplanets.
Exoplanets are planets that orbit stars other than our Sun. Before 1992, we knew of no exoplanets. Today, we have discovered more than 4,000 of them. To find exoplanets, we use two main methods.
The first is the radial velocity method. When a star is orbited by a planet, the orbiting body tugs on the star. This tug causes the star to wobble ever so slightly. Modern spectrometers, tools that measure the component colors of light, can detect incredibly tiny wobbles in a star. If a nearby star is wobbling at the same speed you can run — about 3 meters per second (m/s), we can detect it. For comparison purposes, the Earth causes the Sun to wobble at about .09 m/s while much more massive Jupiter moves the Sun at about 13 m/s.
The transit method detects brightness variations in stars due to planets — or alien megastructures — passing in front of them. We use instruments called photometers to measure the amount of light given off by a star. When we see a dip in a star’s brightness that occurs at regular intervals, we know that an object has passed in front of that star from our perspective.
This method requires that the plane of planetary rotation matches up with our vantage point here on Earth, meaning that we only see a fraction of potential transits. We can see this phenomenon much closer to home; some of you may have seen Mercury transit the Sun in November of last year.
Two NASA satellites have used the transit method to discover exoplanets. The Kepler space telescope discovered over 2,600 planets during it’s nearly 10-year mission — all while using only 3.12 gallons of fuel. Kepler was also an example of the engineering and problem-solving abilities of NASA. The mission overcame a failed component by using light pressure from the Sun to balance one axis of the spacecraft, allowing for accurate pointing of the telescope.
The other mission that employs the transit method is still in operation. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite — or TESS — continues to discover strange new worlds.
The radial velocity and transit method, when used in combination, can reveal the mass, size, density, and orbital period of an exoplanet. Additionally, these two methods work together to confirm exoplanet discoveries.
The Morning Sky
The Moon continues to hang out with the morning planets — Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars — while moving toward the east by about 13 degrees (a little more than the width of your fist at arm’s length) per day. As it heads east, the Moon’s crescent becomes thinner. On the morning of May 19th, only 10% of the Moon’s face is illuminated. Try to spot this thin crescent right before dawn.
The Evening Sky
Venus is sinking rapidly in the west as Mercury climbs higher in the sky. Look for Mercury low in the west soon after sunset. It moves a little closer to much brighter Venus every day. To the upper left of Venus, you’ll find the twins of Gemini, the stars Castor and Pollux. The big dipper is high in the northern sky after nightfall.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
