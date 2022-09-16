kylight.jpeg

Our bluegrass skies, seen from space. (Image by NASA)

An interest in science or the natural world inevitably leads to the conclusion that everything is connected. When a negative change occurs in one area of a system, it often has an impact on a wide range of other areas as well.

A perfect example of this sort of wide-reaching negative change can be found in light pollution. Light pollution is simply the unintended consequence of artificial outdoor lighting. These consequences include disruption of wildlife, the washing out of the night sky, and negative impacts on human health.

