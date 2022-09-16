An interest in science or the natural world inevitably leads to the conclusion that everything is connected. When a negative change occurs in one area of a system, it often has an impact on a wide range of other areas as well.
A perfect example of this sort of wide-reaching negative change can be found in light pollution. Light pollution is simply the unintended consequence of artificial outdoor lighting. These consequences include disruption of wildlife, the washing out of the night sky, and negative impacts on human health.
Many — if not all — species are negatively impacted by light pollution, including thousands of different kinds of birds. As fall migration begins for some birds, the effects of light pollution become more pronounced. Bright lights cause migrating birds to become disoriented and lose their way.
This leads to exhaustion and the loss of birds to cats and rats in cities where the birds are forced to land. More directly, collisions with brightly lit buildings kill between 100 million and one billion birds every year. Most of these buildings are unoccupied during the night, making one wonder why the lights are on at all.
Of course, light pollution has a huge impact on astronomers and, indeed, all of humanity. More than 80% of the world’s population lives under light polluted skies, including 99% of Americans. Most people have never seen the Milky Way or experienced the dazzling beauty of a night sky awash in glittering stars.
Disruption of sleep patterns due to unwanted artificial lighting leads to increased stress, decreased attention and a host of connected health issues.
Luckily, there are simple solutions to this issue that will reduce cost, pollution and death — things that you as an individual can do today. Measures like turning off unnecessary lights, shielding lights from pointing up at the sky and avoiding using blue-colored lights go a long way toward reducing light pollution.
Visit the website of the International Dark Sky Association (darksky.org) for more suggestions to help reduce light pollution. You can even speak to your friends, neighbors and local government officials about drafting a light pollution ordinance!
And if you’d like to do science at home, Globe at Night, an international citizen-science campaign, needs your help from today through Sept. 26. All you need to do is locate the constellation Cygnus in the night sky and report your observations. Visit their website (globeatnight.org) to get started.
The morning sky
Mars gets a visit from the moon on Friday and Saturday morning. Look to the east before dawn to spot the red planet.
The evening sky
Jupiter is headed toward opposition on Sept. 26, meaning it will be directly opposite the sun from our perspective. This also means that Jupiter rises just as the sun sets. Saturn rises about two hours before Jupiter and is visible in the southeast in the early evening.
Looking for Cygnus? Regular readers should have some idea of how to find it. The brightest star in Cygnus, Deneb, forms one point of the Summer Triangle, which is high overhead as night falls. Altair (in Aquila) and Vega (in Lyra) form the other two points of the triangle. Deneb will be the dimmest of these three stars and is furthest toward the northeast. Hopefully you should see a cross made of stars near Deneb. If you do, you’ve found the celestial swan — Cygnus!
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
