The first ever attempt at powered flight on another world is only days away. Ingenuity, the Mars helicopter, will attempt its first flight no earlier than April 8.
The helicopter is currently stowed on the underside of the Perseverance rover. Separating Ingenuity from Perseverance will itself be a complicated process that will take six or more Martian days.
The first step in the deployment process took place on March 21 when the protective debris shield covering the helicopter was dropped on the surface of Mars. The next event will be the release of the locking mechanism that holds Ingenuity tight against the belly of Perseverance.
Subsequent events include firing a cable-cutting pyrotechnic, rotating the helicopter into its upright position and deploying its landing legs. The final deployment action will be dropping Ingenuity the final five inches to the Martian surface after a journey of 300 million miles.
Each step in the process will be monitored by Ingenuity team members on Earth using the WATSOn (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) instrument on the end of the Perseverance rover’s robotic arm.
While the lower gravity of Mars should make flight a bit easier, the thin atmosphere, only about 1% as dense as Earth’s atmosphere, will make flight considerably harder.
To compensate for the thin atmosphere, Ingenuity’s two sets of counter-rotating blades will spin at over 2,500 RPM — 10 times the rate at which helicopter blades spin on Earth. The craft is also incredibly light, weighing only 4-pounds (on Earth).
Once the helicopter is deployed and all systems check out, Ingenuity will attempt a brief flight of about 30 seconds in the tenuous Martian atmosphere. Data received from this first flight will be analyzed over the following days and the Mars Helicopter team will determine how best to proceed for the next flight.
Ingenuity is a technology demonstration mission. As such, even failure will be a success as valuable engineering data will be collected. Ingenuity contains no science instruments, only cameras.
As it makes history, Ingenuity carries with it a piece of history. A tiny scrap of material that covered one of the wings of the Wright brothers’ aircraft that made the first controlled, powered flight on Earth is wrapped around a cable on Ingenuity. Most remarkable, only 118 years separates the first flight on Earth and the first flight on Mars.
The Morning Sky
Saturn and Jupiter are now quite easy to spot in the pre-dawn east. Slightly yellow Saturn rises first, about two and a half hours before the Sun. Jupiter appears very bright and comes up about 30 minutes after Saturn. The crescent Moon sits below Saturn on the 4th and below Jupiter on the 5th.
The Evening Sky
Those of you with telescopes or binoculars will want to try to find the new nova in Cassiopeia. The nova, designated V1405 Cas, reminds us that the universe is ever changing. Mars is high in the west as night falls, moving in between the horns of the constellation Taurus the bull.
As you gaze at Mars, think of the emissaries of humanity at work on the surface — and in the air — of Mars. The appropriately named Curiosity, Perseverance, Insight, and Ingenuity robotic explorers carry the reach of our intelligence and scientific achievements beyond the Earth.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
