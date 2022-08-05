Mars may be welcoming more aircraft to its skies in the coming years. The Mars sample return mission, a joint venture between NASA and the European Space Agency, has undergone a dramatic and exciting redesign that builds off the success of some current inhabitants of Mars.
The Curiosity rover celebrates 10 years of operation on Mars this week. Although Curiosity has not collected samples for return to Earth, the durability of this SUV-sized robot has influenced Mars sample return mission planners. The original sample return design specifications called for a “fetch rover” to retrieve samples cached by the newest Mars rover, Perseverance. The longevity of Curiosity has called into question the need to send an additional rover to retrieve collected samples.
Mission engineers believe that Perseverance should still be functional and capable of delivering samples to NASA’s planned Sample Retriever Lander when the craft lands on Mars in 2028, eliminating the need to land another rover.
A relative newcomer to Mars has also had a big impact on the design of the Mars sample return mission. The breadbox-sized Ingenuity helicopter is the first spacecraft to achieve powered flight in an alien atmosphere. Planned as a technology demonstration mission that was meant to last a month, Ingenuity has now flown nearly five miles over 29 flights since April 2021.
The dramatic success of Ingenuity has led mission planners to add two helicopters to the planned sample return mission. Not willing to rely fully on Perseverance to deliver Martian samples to the return vehicle, NASA will send the helicopters to provide a backup for sample retrieval.
While adding two helicopters to an interplanetary mission might seem to make things more complicated, it actually simplifies the mission while reducing costs. The original fetch rover design would have required two landers to be sent to the surface of Mars — one to deliver the rover and one to lift the collected samples back to Mars orbit. The elimination of the rover concept means that only one lander will be needed to deliver the two helicopters along with the planned Mars Ascent Vehicle.
As incredible as our robotic explorers are, their capabilities are limited. Once returned to Earth in 2033, the Martian samples can be studied using the latest equipment in labs across the world. Much like samples of the moon retrieved by the Apollo astronauts, some of the material retrieved from Mars will be sealed for study by future scientists.
The Morning Sky
Four bright planets are strung across the pre-dawn sky from horizon to horizon. Saturn is low in the southwest in the early morning with bright Jupiter higher up and to Saturn’s left. On the other side of the sky, blazing Venus is low in the eastern morning sky with reddish Mars to its upper right.
The Evening Sky
The moon is close to the red star Antares in the constellation Scorpius on Saturday night. When viewed at the same time each night, you’ll notice that the moon will move toward the east as it orbits Earth every 27 days. On Thursday, the full moon will appear near Saturn in the east as the sun sets in the west.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
