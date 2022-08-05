Hopemars.jpg

The United Arab Emirates Hope orbiter captured this view of Mars in February. (Image by Emirates Mars Mission/EXI/Jason Major)

Mars may be welcoming more aircraft to its skies in the coming years. The Mars sample return mission, a joint venture between NASA and the European Space Agency, has undergone a dramatic and exciting redesign that builds off the success of some current inhabitants of Mars.

The Curiosity rover celebrates 10 years of operation on Mars this week. Although Curiosity has not collected samples for return to Earth, the durability of this SUV-sized robot has influenced Mars sample return mission planners. The original sample return design specifications called for a “fetch rover” to retrieve samples cached by the newest Mars rover, Perseverance. The longevity of Curiosity has called into question the need to send an additional rover to retrieve collected samples.

