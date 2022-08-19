We’re going back to the moon. NASA’s Artemis mission aims to return humans to the moon and establish a long-term and sustainable presence there.
The first full test of the equipment that will land humans on the moon is scheduled for Aug. 29, with Sept. 2 and 5 as backup dates.
The Artemis I flight test will see the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket blast off with the Orion spacecraft on a planned 42-day mission to the moon. The uncrewed test will carry with it 10 CubeSats — tiny spacecraft that are developed on a budget with modest goals in mind. One of these CubeSats, Lunar IceCube, was developed and built right here in Kentucky.
Morehead State University and mission principal investigator Ben Malphrus have led the development of this tiny spacecraft since it got green-lighted by NASA in 2015. The satellite measures only 10 centimeters by 20 centimeters by 30 centimeters and weighs just 30 pounds.
Despite its tiny size, the satellite carries with it an ion engine capable of changing the direction and speed of the spacecraft. Lunar IceCube will use this engine to maneuver into its science orbit around the moon about three months after launch.
The goal of the mission is to study water on the moon. Though 100 times drier than any desert, the moon contains water in its regolith (soil). The mission carries a single instrument, the Broadband Infrared High Resolution Exploration Spectrometer (BIRCHES), developed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. NASA loves acronyms.
BIRCHES will characterize the distribution of water on the lunar surface as a function of latitude, time of day and chemical makeup of local regolith. The BIRCHES instrument will also study the distribution of water in the extremely thin lunar atmosphere.
Extracting water from lunar regolith is necessary for the success of any long-term presence on the moon. Even at the 90% efficiency achieved on the International Space Station, we still have to resupply the station with water on a regular basis.
As we move out across the solar system, regular resupply missions become impractical or impossible. Learning to locate and use the materials in place on distant worlds is necessary if our species is to extend its reach beyond Earth.
The Morning Sky
To celebrate our return to the moon, let’s spend some time observing our nearest celestial neighbor. The moon offers a lifetime of observing opportunities and no equipment is necessary. The moon rises later every night, coming up around 1 a.m. today and rising with the sun on the Friday.
Look low on the eastern horizon on Thursday morning to see the crescent moon, less than 4% illuminated, sitting just above brilliant Venus. That should be quite a sight. Look to the south in the early morning to find bright Jupiter. Saturn sets in the west just as the sun rises in the east.
The Evening Sky
As the sun sets, the constellation Hercules is almost directly overhead. Also high in the sky is the Summer Triangle — three bright stars that form a triangle when connected by imaginary lines. The stars Altair, Vega and Deneb make up the tips of the triangle.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
