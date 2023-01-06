Crisp winter nights reveal some of the most interesting and rewarding objects in the night sky. Winter has arguably the best northern hemisphere nebula in the Orion Nebula, it has the brightest star in Sirius, and it has the nearest large galaxy — M31, the Andromeda galaxy.
Most of what we can see in the night sky are stars, and most of those stars are relatively close — less than 5,000 light years away. A light year is the distance that light, which has a velocity of 186,000 miles per second, travels in a year. The Andromeda galaxy, visible to the unaided eye from even a moderately dark sky, lies at a distance that dwarfs that of the stars.
At 2.5 million light years away, M31 is 500 times farther away than the visible stars. If you happen to observe Andromeda, consider that the light reaching your eyes dates from a time when the ancestors of modern humans were just beginning to make stone tools.
The Andromeda galaxy has been known since ancient times, and probably by those stone toolmakers of the distant past, but its true nature was only discovered about 100 years ago. In the early 20th century, a brilliant astronomer and observer at the Harvard College Observatory named Henrietta Swan Leavitt discovered a special relationship between the inherent brightness and period of variability of cepheid variables, a type of star that dims and brightens on a regular schedule.
The discovery of this relationship, now known as Leavitt’s law, gave reliable distances to stars as far away as 20 million light years. Using this relationship along with his own observations, Edwin Hubble determined that Andromeda was not a star cluster or cloud of gas in our own Milky Way galaxy, but instead was an entirely separate galaxy from ours.
Up until this point, it was thought that the Milky Way was the entire universe. We now know that Andromeda is only one among hundreds of billions to trillions of galaxies within the observable universe.
Andromeda is one of the few objects in the universe that is heading toward us. In fact, it’s on a collision course. The Milky Way and Andromeda are hurtling toward each other at almost 70 miles per second, accelerating as they are drawn together by the gravitational pull of trillions of stars.
In about 4 billion years, Andromeda and the Milky Way will merge into a single massive galaxy. It is my sincere hope that humanity survives to that point, and that these future humans come up with a better name for the resulting merged galaxy than “Milkdromeda.”
The Morning Sky
Look for a bright moon to greet you in the morning sky. The waning (getting smaller) moon moves through the constellation Leo on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Evening Sky
An astronomy app will help you locate the Andromeda galaxy. From my rural Kentucky home, Andromeda is easily visible with the naked eye on moonless nights. A pair of binoculars shows a smudge of white — the distant glow of a trillion suns. A view through a telescope reveals two of the satellite galaxies of Andromeda — M32 and M110. Be sure to catch Saturn low in the west as night falls — it won’t be visible for too much longer.
Dan Price is a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and informal educator. He leads the Night Sky Tours at Josephine Sculpture Park. Have a question about astronomy or space science? Send an email to dan@starpointestudio.com and it might be featured in a future column.
