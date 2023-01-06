PIA15416.jpeg

The Andromeda galaxy is seen in ultraviolet light by NASA’s GALEX space telescope. (Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech.)

Crisp winter nights reveal some of the most interesting and rewarding objects in the night sky. Winter has arguably the best northern hemisphere nebula in the Orion Nebula, it has the brightest star in Sirius, and it has the nearest large galaxy — M31, the Andromeda galaxy.

Most of what we can see in the night sky are stars, and most of those stars are relatively close — less than 5,000 light years away. A light year is the distance that light, which has a velocity of 186,000 miles per second, travels in a year. The Andromeda galaxy, visible to the unaided eye from even a moderately dark sky, lies at a distance that dwarfs that of the stars.

